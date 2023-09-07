Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNEWSASIAG20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU
ASIA

G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU

The G20 grouping of nations has agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would give the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, the same status as the EU, from its current designation of “invited international organization,” it added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the leaders of the G20 nations in June proposing the African Union be given full, permanent membership of the bloc at the upcoming summit in the Indian capital.

The grouping currently comprises 19 countries and the European Union.

The G20 this year has also invited nine non-member countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, the World Bank and the IMF to the weekend summit in New Delhi.

The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, the Bloomberg report said.

Countries like Germany, Brazil, and Canada have also expressed their support for African Union membership to the G20.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Previous article
Noor Alfallah files for full custody of son with Al Pacino 3 months after giving birth
Next article
Russia says US supply of depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine is ‘criminal’
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network