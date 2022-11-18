G-5 to flag-off PDP gov’ship campaign in Rivers

The aggrieved G-5 governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are billed to be in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to flag off the party’s governorship campaign in the state.

The Director General of PDP Campaign Council in Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah, who disclosed this to Journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday said the campaigns would be issue-based.

Obuah who is a former PDP chairman in the state said it was imperative to provide the public with a clear insight as the party prepares for the official take off of its campaign.

“The unveiling ceremony will be performed by the G-5 governors who are at the centre of a fight designed to promote inclusiveness. While in Port Harcourt, the state governor and leader of the G-5, Nyesom Wike who is the chief host will treat our friends, elders and leaders to a state banquet. The banquet will be held on Friday, 18th November 2022.

“Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers) will grace the occasion,” he said.