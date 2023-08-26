FUTA students protest colleague’s death

Academic activities were paralysed at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo state, on Friday, following a protest by students of the institution over the death of their colleague, Ayomide Akeredolu.

Akeredolu, a 500 Level student of the school, was said to have slumped inside the hall of residence.

The deceased, who was planning to write his final exam, was immediately rushed to the institution’s health centre but gave up the ghost on arrival.

His death angered the students who mobilised to block the front of their school on the Akure/Ilesha express road for several hours.

They alleged that Akeredolu died due to the lack of basic amenities in the school’s health centre.

However, the protest forced commuters and motorists plying the expressed road to use alternative routes.

A student who spoke with newsmen in Akure alleged that the victim died in the university health center for lack of adequate care.

He alleged that there was no power supply while the victim was attended to by medical personnel at the health center.

According to him, we had to be using our telephone flashlight while doctors were attending to him.

“Also, earlier yesterday, the health center refused to attend to another student, a former FUTASU Vice President who was in a critical condition and needed emergency attention because she wasn’t with her identity card.

“The students are expressing their displeasure with a peaceful demonstration. Something urgent needed to be done to upgrade the university’s health care center.

But in a swift response, the institution, which mourned the sudden death of the student due to a sudden bout of illness, said he was brought to the health facility dead.

The institution’s Director of Corporate Communication,Adegbenro Adebanjo, said in a statement that, from the report put together, the victim” slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention at resuscitation, even at the Health Centre, failed, with the doctors recording that he was brought in dead.