



Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will significantly increase their net worth on Saturday when fighting to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion. Both fighters have made millions from their fighting careers, but Fury is one of the wealthiest boxers of his generation.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has an estimated net worth of £180 million, says the Daily Mirror, a figure that was boosted after Fury fought Francis Ngannou. Fury earned £50m for stepping into the ring with Ngannou, although it almost cost him his undefeated status. Fury was knocked down during the fight and only won via the judges scorecards, results that multiple fans disagreed with. But Fury’s legacy continues and he’s set to earn upwards of £100m on Saturday when facing Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, pushing his net worth close to £300m. It’s a fortune that could look after his family for generations, but his children won’t see any of it.

Fury is one of the biggest names in boxing, and naturally is rewarded with the biggest prize purses. He’s also earned a sizable amount from Netflix, as they focused on his family for a new reality TV series. The series ‘At Home with the Furys’ stopped after one season, as Tyson changed his stance on filming the show. Fury also has certain business ventures such as his Furocity energy drink and a number of owned sports bars, plus his three books have seen him become a bestseller. Fury doesn’t have to worry about money ever again, which can’t be said for his seven children. Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis, Athena and Prince Rico Paris will all have to look out for themselves according to Fury, who thinks it’s “weak” to accept major inheritance.

“I want my kids to get their own money, do their own things and be their own people,” Fury said. “I don’t believe in just giving all your money to your kids but it will make them weak, spoiled and not value anything, worthless. They’ll end up getting to 35 and never having done anything for themselves, apart from spending dad’s money. “They’ll be middle-aged looking in the mirror and being disappointed. If I buy my son a Lamborghini as soon as he passes his test, he’ll probably kill himself in it. But he also wouldn’t appreciate it. But if he works hard and gets himself a 2004 Corsa, he will be outside washing the —- out every day, hoovering it top to bottom. And I will be proud of him because he has done it himself. “I will help them with business deals and investments but I am not a person who will just give everyone an easy life. Hard work, dedication and sacrifice are what makes people strive for different things.”





