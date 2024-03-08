



Tyson Fury has acknowledged that Francis Ngannou has what it takes to beat Anthony Joshua as he predicted a closely fought battle between the pair in Saudi Arabia. The WBC heavyweight title holder knows all too well that his compatriot is up against an unpredictable proposition having been given a scare by ‘The Predator’ last year.

The Cameroonian knocked down Fury in the third round of their contest in Riyadh back in October before the former UFC champion was controversially defeated on a split points decision. Clearly intrigued by the threat posed by Ngannou to his next opponent, 'the Gypsy King' was present at the fighter's last final press conference before his bout with Joshua. Showing no deference to the adversary he faced five months ago, Ngannou has previously called out Fury through the week – dubbing him a 'coward'. Doubling down as he dismissed his peer in a fiery outburst, the former MMA master even claimed that the Manchester-born superstar had been 'protected' by the 'boxing rules' during their previous encounter last year. After their close run contest in 2023, it appears that Fury is not willing to rule out the prospect that Ngannou could cause a monumental upset versus ex-champion Joshua. Sizing up the chances of both fighters, he admitted: "They are both two big strong guys and that's why it is called knockout chaos. Anyone can win it.

"They are both big punchers who are not very hard to hit, so they can both land and do damage," he forecast in a potentially prophetic comment. "I would like to back the former heavyweight world champion (Joshua) but then again who the f*** am I to say anything?"

“They are both big punchers who are not very hard to hit, so they can both land and do damage,” he forecast in a potentially prophetic comment. “I would like to back the former heavyweight world champion (Joshua) but then again who the f*** am I to say anything?” Either way, it appears that Fury is all too aware that the result of the showdown will more than likely have a direct bearing on who he faces next. Giving a candid response, he admitted: “If Francis wins then it sets up a massive rematch between us, but if AJ wins then it sets up a big British fight.” Likewise, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has acknowledged that his client is sensing his chance to potentially challenge for the unified belts he lost back in 2021 as early as his next bout. Providing the Brit gets past Ngannou, the promoter confirmed that a couple of major options are potentially on the table.

Hearn confirmed to Boxing News+ that everyone in Joshua’s camp is aware of the path that is potentially now lining up for the 34-year-old if he is to dispatch of the Cameroonian. He said: “If he doesn’t fight the winner of Fury vs. Usyk next, he’ll fight Hrgovic for the world title. “But let’s be honest, as many re-match clauses as you like, if AJ [Joshua] knocks out Ngannou and Fury beats Usyk, his excellency will have the opportunity to make the biggest fight in the sport. One of the biggest fights in the history of the sport and it will be very difficult for him not to do it. “So, we’ve been told that if we beat Ngannou, we’ll get the undisputed shot – if that was prior to the Fury cut, and if we have to fight Hrgovic in the meantime for the IBF world title, no problem as well.” Hearn added: “Saturday, come throught that and worst case scenario, AJ will be fighting for the world title next. But I believe you could see him straight in for the undisputed.”









