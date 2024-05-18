



Here’s a look at tonight’s full card, with a few of the early preliminary bouts having already taken place… Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (for IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO heavyweight titles) Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis (for vacant IBF cruiserweight title) Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace (for IBF super featherweight title) Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel (heavyweight) Moses Itauma vs Ilija Mezencev (heavyweight) Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab (lightweight) Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirawn Safar (cruiserweight) Daniel Lapin def Octavio Pudivtr via R1 KO David Nyika def Michael Seitz via R1 KO Isaac Lowe def Hasibullah Ahmadi via UD





