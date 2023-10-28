Tyson Fury faces Francis Ngannou in a major combat crossover in Saudi Arabia tonight. The clash sees the French-Cameroonian former UFC heavyweight champion making his boxing debut. The unbeaten Fury will not put his WBC strap on the line in the fight, which is a 10-round bout, but is set to make £40million this evening with Ngannou taking home roughly £10m.
Fury, 35, weighed in at 19st 8lbs yesterday which was four pounds heavier than his opponent, who is two years older than him. Mixed martial artist Ngannou is 17-3-0 in MMA but has never stepped into a boxing ring competitively before, while the unbeaten Fury is 33-0-1.
Ngannou, who was the UFC’s heavyweight title-holder for two years before being stripped this January, has not fought since January 2022 when he defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision. He is currently signed to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) but is yet to compete in the promotion. Fury’s last fight was last December when he defeated Dereck Chisora by TKO.
The Gypsy King had since been expected to fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed fight but will not face the Ukrainian until likely next year, some time before March. He will return to the Middle East for that fight. And in the meantime, British pugilist Fury will test himself against the powerful punch of Ngannou in Riyadh.
Express Sport provides live coverage of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou below…
BLOG POSTS
Fury said at Thursday’s weigh-in: “I think he’s a big fat sausage and I’ll knock him spark out. I’m going to make it nice and short for him. It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, totally different.”
While Ngannou said: “If that overhand right touches him he’ll go down. I’m very excited and it’s going down tomorrow night. We are about to give a show for the people. I think this fight will end very quick.”
–
Undercard in full
Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye (heavyweight)
Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean (heavyweight)
Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam (heavyweight)
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright (heavyweight)
Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath (heavyweight)
Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran (super-welterweight)
–
Tonight’s fight rules
Despite Ngannou’s MMA skills, tonight’s fight is purely a boxing contest – if you didn’t know. There will be 10 rounds each three minutes in length.
The result is expected to count towards both Fury and Ngannou’s boxing records (33-0-1 and 0-0) but there are no belts on the line. That means the Gypsy King will remain the WBC heavyweight champion even if he loses.