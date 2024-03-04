“I’m not sure what people expected of the man before [our fight]. I know it was supposed to be like a 1,000 to 1 shot, and he was useless and he couldn’t fight and all of that, but he proved everyone wrong, so fantastic for him.

“I put him on the map, made him a multi-millionaire, and now I’m making him even more money. So he needs to thank me. He needs to get on his knees and kiss my feet, doesn’t he, for what I’ve done for him.”

But this was Ngannou’s plan all along, as he boldly stated when initially making the permanent switch to boxing that he wanted to fight Fury or Joshua, and he’s managed to do both. “In a perfect world, I go out there get some boxing matches then get some MMA, depending on the challenges that are out there,” Ngannou told the MMA Hour.