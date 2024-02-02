“Can’t help getting injured in sparring but what I can say was Usyk was in trouble. I am in fantastic shape,” Fury wrote. I will reschedule as soon as I can. 2024 is a massive year for team GK (Gypsy King).”

Krassyuk left a savage comment on Fury’s post, writing: “Wishing you soonest recovery. God sent you a sign. Think of retirement, brother.”

Their original fight was scheduled for December 23, 2023, but it was delayed after Fury was roughed up by Francis Ngannou in October. It was Ngannou’s first professional boxing fight after switching over from MMA, and he even knocked down Fury although the judges ruled against him when it went to a decision.

Fury has seen fights with both Usyk and Anthony Joshua agreed, but he’s yet to face either fighter and fans are getting restless. “Tyson Fury – All mouth no action when trying to get in the ring with Usyk. All the trash talk towards Usyk is embarrassing after this again,” one fan wrote on X.