Fury snubbed for rival as ex-sparring partner makes Joshua point | Boxing | Sport

Tyson Fury has been snubbed in his claim of being the best heavyweight boxer by his ex-sparring partner, who has also had a message for Anthony Joshua. Unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce will defend his WBO interim heavyweight title next month against Zhang Zhilei and his stock is quickly rising.

Joyce showed his power by knocking Joseph Parker unconscious on his last outing with a vicious left hook to secure his WBO mandatory status to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Bridgerweight fighter Alen Babic has sparred against both Fury and Joyce and has his own opinion on who is the better fighter.

He talkSPORT: “I sparred Joe Joyce, we did close to 25 rounds in three days and I rate him the highest and I’ve sparred them all. I rate Joyce the highest because he’s a tough mother***** and he’s relentless, he has a good punch and I didn’t know that.

“It doesn’t look like he has that powerful a punch, but his hands are very heavy, a heavy-handed guy. And he has an engine like myself, he doesn’t stop and he is double the size of me with the same engine, it’s crazy.”

