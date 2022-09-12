Fury issues Joshua newultimatum

Tyson Fury has sent a clear message to Anthony Joshua to accept the fight on his terms after offering him a chance at the heavyweight championship belts.

The highly-anticipated fight between the two could now be in doubt after the Gypsy King stated that he is not happy with Joshua’s response to the fight negotiations.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Joshua had reportedly accepted Fury’s offer ahead of a proposed fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Fury revealed that he has offered Joshua a 60:40 split for a potential fight.

However, the two have yet to agree on a date for the fight, with Joshua wanting it to be held on December 17. Fury has now admitted that he’d like to fight earlier, with details emerging that Fury is looking to fight again in March -potentially against Oleksandr Usyk.

Posting on his social media today, the Gyspy King sent a clear message to AJ.

He said, “AJ, I still haven’t heard from you. I am going to do a video every hour for the full day, until you agree or don’t agree. And just to clarify, there has never been a December 17 fight, ever. There’s only ever been November 26 at Wembley or December 3.

“This is it AJ, Eddie – don’t get scared now. Agree to the fight and let’s give the fans what they want. Go time.