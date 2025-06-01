



George Groves has joined Ricky Hatton in labelling a potential clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua a toss-up. While The Gypsy King quashed any hopes of a battle with his long-time rival in January by announcing his retirement, fight fans have remained sceptical – given it’s the fifth time the 36-year-old has walked away from boxing. The pair, who have been on an inevitable path to lock horns for the entirety of their respective careers, have never confirmed a fight date. Carl Froch recently dubbed a potential bout a “total mismatch”, favouring Fury, yet Groves holds a different perspective. Speaking exclusively with Express via Lottoland, boxing betting, Groves said: “Joshua’s last loss to Daniel Dubois was pretty devastating.

“Dubois got it right that night, he jumped on Joshua, who probably wanted to ease into the fight. He wasn’t able to, and he got knocked out badly, on the biggest stage, at the tail end of his career. That’s serious mileage. “But Fury’s also had back-to-back losses, maybe three if you include the [Francis] Ngannou fight, which didn’t impress. He was lucky to get the decision. Then he lost twice to [Oleksandr] Usyk. “That’s probably just as mentally draining as Joshua’s loss to Dubois. I think it’s a pick ’em fight. Fury’s heavier, more agile, better boxing IQ, faster hands. Joshua is still a great athlete, punches ridiculously hard, and has loads of big-fight experience. It comes down to who performs on the night, who wants it more, who’s got the most left. I disagree with Froch – I don’t think it’s a walkover.”

It comes as former light welterweight champion Hatton also shared his views on the fight, telling Vegas Insider: “It’s a tough one, I think it’s 50/50, I wouldn’t say either would be the favourite. AJ, the way he was in the corner even before he was knocked out, was a little bit casual, and I think he took Daniel Dubois lightly. “He was that convinced before the fight, going into the fight, and even during the fight. He’s very laid back so maybe I am giving him a bit of a disservice, but he did look like he thought he was the better man and just needed to turn up to beat Daniel…I know he is a laid-back type but I think he took his eye off the ball with Daniel and you can’t do something like that with Daniel.” Following a contentious split-decision victory over Francis Ngannou in 2023, Fury suffered consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. These came as the first two defeats of his professional career and also cost him the opportunity to claim undisputed heavyweight glory.

Fury narrowly lost to the undefeated Ukrainian via split-decision in May 2024, with the WBC, WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles at stake. Usyk then confirmed his superiority by securing a unanimous decision win over the Gypsy King in an immediate rematch just four days before Christmas. At the start of the new year, Fury announced his retirement from boxing on social media. However, Groves is sceptical about whether the former two-time champion is genuinely done with the sport. He added: “He’s retired five times now, so we know retirement means nothing. “There are benefits to retiring. You don’t have to live like an athlete anymore or adhere to British Boxing Board of Control requirements. He’s got no belt to be stripped, and if he comes out of retirement, as he’s done before, it might add value and excitement to the fight.

“I’m almost certain he’ll fight Anthony Joshua once Joshua recovers from injury or elbow surgery. That’ll probably be later this year, likely in Saudi Arabia. They’re both prize fighters. “They’ve both been boxing their entire lives. They’ve earned enough and achieved plenty, but they won’t leave the table while there’s still something left for them. They’ll fight each other – and I’d like to see it.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!