



Boxing star Tyson Fury has launched a barbed attack towards the UK Government ahead of his comeback bout against Francis Ngannou. However, in praising Saudi Arabia for their hospitality ahead of his return to the ring, he did not escape criticism from some fans.

The ‘Gypsy King’ will fight Ngannou in his first professional bout since defeating fellow Brit Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2022. His return to face former the UFC heavyweight champion will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this time around. The 35-year-old seems to be relishing the prospect of fighting in the Middle Eastern country, after speaking out on treatment his treatment by Government officials in his own country, as opposed to in the Gulf State. In fact, he has now come out in full praise of the welcome he has received from Saudi Arabian leading Government figures upon his arrival there. Speaking on IFL TV, the WBC heavyweight title holder launched into a no-holds-barred rant as he spoke in glowing terms about how he had been received by the country’s head of government, with whom he purportedly shared some “special teas”. Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

Fury said: “What has the government ever done special treatment for the Gypsy King? Do they even get me through customs at Heathrow Airport quicker than anyone else or do I wait for two hours in a queue?” “Here [Saudi Arabia] I get special treatment every single day, all day, every day. Having special teas with the head of the government.” He added: “I’ve never had a thank you letter, I’ve never had a well done. The amount of money I’ve raised in London with the last two fights. Probably hundreds or hundreds of millions I’ve brought to London, to Wembley, to Tottenham and all the restaurants, pubs and bars. I’ve never got one thank you for it.”

His words did not go without some pushback from naysayers online, however, with some detractors accusing Fury of having been ‘sportswashed’, with the Brit set to earn $50 million from his fight against Ngannou. One Twitter/X user commented: “Does he realise in these very statements he’s being used to sportwash the reputation! That’s the only reason they are ‘treating him special’.. to soften the image & but some credibility for the nation.” The world-famous fighter is the overwhelming favorite to beat his next opponent in the ring in Riyadh, with attention soon set to turn to a potential historic bout against Oleksandr Usyk. The pair are set to face off before the end of the year in Saudi Arabia as they chase boxing immortality. With Ukrainian national Usyk the current holder of the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, any bout between him and Fury will see the winner crowned the first holder of all four heavyweight belts.









