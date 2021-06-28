SPORTS
Furious Cristiano Ronaldo throws armband in rage as Portugal dumped out of Euro 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain’s armband on the ground in frustration after Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020.
The defending champions were narrowly undone by Belgium in Seville.
Thorgan Hazard scored the winner shortly before half-time and, despite Portugal’s best efforts, they were unable to find an equaliser.
Ronaldo had scored five times in his three group games but could not add to that tally in the last 16.
The 36-year-old saw a powerful first-half free-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois but otherwise failed to bother the Belgian goalkeeper.
Portugal spurned several opportunities with Raphael Guerreiro coming closest as his strike cannoned off the post late on.
Ronaldo’s frustration was evident at the full-time whistle as he threw his captain’s armband down before kicking it.
Another individual had to pick it up off the ground as the Juventus star trudged down the tunnel.
Portugal boss Fernando Santos said: “There are players crying in the changing room. They gave everything. Belgium had 6 shots, we had 29. Sincerely I don’t have many words.
“We believed if we won this one, we would have gone on to win the next one. They scored, we didn’t. It’s football.”
SPORTS
Denmark crush Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final
Denmark have crushed Wales 4-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday in Amsterdam.
It was a comprehensive victory for Denmark as they took control of the match from the beginning to the end.
Kasper Dolberg gave Denmark the lead on 27 minutes after he took a great first touch to control a killer pass on the edge of the box and curled the ball inside the right post in trademark fashion.
Dolberg doubled Denmark’s lead on 48 minutes, scoring his brace.
He gathered the ball off a rebound inside the box and fired home into the right side of the net.
Joakim Maehle made it 3-0 for Denmark on 88 minutes, as he received a well-taken defence-splitting low pass inside the box and scored. His great effort made its way into the right side of the goal.
Martin Braithwaite made it 4-0 on four minutes added time. He collected a pass and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.
The referee initially disallowed the goal for offside but a check by VAR ruled out the offside and gave Denmark the goal.
SPORTS
Arsenal will not stop Saliba from going to the Olympics with France
Arsenal have agreed to release William Saliba to play for his country, France.
Saliba was on Friday named in France’s squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo
The Arsenal defender, who signed for £27m in 2019 but then went straight out on loan, will now miss out on pre-season with the north London side.
The gold medal match takes place on August 7 in Yokohama, just six days before Mikel Arteta’s side get their Premier League campaign underway against Brentford.
The club policy is that if selected by their country, the player can go.
FIFA extended the age limit rules last April for the men’s tournament as a result of the Games being postponed due to the pandemic, with those who are 24 and under eligible to play to ensure players do not miss out as a result of the year delay.
Each team is still allowed to pick three over-aged players in their squad. Andre-Pierre Gignac, Florian Thauvin and Teji Savanier have been chosen by France as those three for the Games.
SPORTS
Sancho deal almost agreed between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of England star Jadon Sancho in an £80million deal.
A deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs for United to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons.
Sancho, currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany at Wembley, will become a United player after the tournament.
United tried to sign winger Sancho last summer, but refused to meet Dortmund’s £110m asking price for the 21-year-old.
But Dortmund have reduced their asking price following the financial impact of the pandemic on the transfer market and a deal is all but done.
Dialogue has been ongoing between United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Dortmund counterpart Hans Joachim-Watzke in recent weeks, with a view to agreeing a fee and payment structure.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Sancho his No.1 summer target, with forward Anthony Martial expected to be the major casualty of the deal.
Martial is expected to be sold to make way for Sancho, with Tottenham interested in the striker, who failed to make the France squad for Euro 2020.
Dortmund need funds from the sale of Sancho after deciding not to sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer.
Will Jadon Sancho be a good signing for Man Utd? Have your say below
Latest News
- NNPC proposes N114.3bn deduction from June remittance to FAAC as petrol subsidy bites harder
- Army Chief orders troops to destroy insurgents’ enclaves in North-east
- PDP summons emergency meeting over Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC
- One dead, children, others injured as masquerades attack Muslims
- Buhari’s emissaries seek Emir of Bichi’s daughter’s hand in marriage to President’s son
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Red flags to look out for during sex!
-
NEWS2 days ago
2021 UTME: JAMB suspends use of USSD code, announces 4 new steps on how to check results
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kemi Olunloyo makes a U-turn, declares total support for Buhari
-
LIFESTYLES5 hours ago
How to give a blow job: 5 tips on how to do it right!
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP loses Zamfara Governor, Matawalle to APC
-
NEWS2 days ago
VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Denmark crush Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Andy Uba emerges APC governorship candidate in Anambra