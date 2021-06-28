Furious Cristiano Ronaldo throws armband in rage as Portugal dumped out of Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain’s armband on the ground in frustration after Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020.

The defending champions were narrowly undone by Belgium in Seville.

Thorgan Hazard scored the winner shortly before half-time and, despite Portugal’s best efforts, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Ronaldo had scored five times in his three group games but could not add to that tally in the last 16.

The 36-year-old saw a powerful first-half free-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois but otherwise failed to bother the Belgian goalkeeper.

Portugal spurned several opportunities with Raphael Guerreiro coming closest as his strike cannoned off the post late on.

Ronaldo’s frustration was evident at the full-time whistle as he threw his captain’s armband down before kicking it.

Another individual had to pick it up off the ground as the Juventus star trudged down the tunnel.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos said: “There are players crying in the changing room. They gave everything. Belgium had 6 shots, we had 29. Sincerely I don’t have many words.

“We believed if we won this one, we would have gone on to win the next one. They scored, we didn’t. It’s football.”