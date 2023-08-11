Funke Akindele shares lovely memories with Yoruba Nollywood stars

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shared lovely memories with Yoruba Nollywood stars at the movie premiere of Jagun Jagun on the 9th of August, 2023.

Funke Akindele shared the photos on her Instagram story with heartwarming captions.

The actress took pictures with Dayo Amusa, Kemi Afolabi, Sola Sobowale, Adunni Ade, Soji Omobanke, Adekola Tijani, Kemity and many others.

Nigerians in shock as Funke Akindele steps out with Yoruba Nollywood stars

However Funke Akindele’s presence at Femi Adebayo’s Jagun Jagun movie premiere is a way to correct critics about her view.

In the company of some artistes, Funke Akindele stepped out for Femi Adebayo to show her deep support for him. The premiere had other movie stars such as Joke Silva, Ronke Oshodi, Biodun Omoborty, Adedimeji Lateef, Mo Bimpe, Olayode Juliana also known as Toyo Baby, and so on.

Many expressed shock with Funke Akindele’s presence at the movie premiere claiming Femi Adebayo must be special for the actress t attend such event.