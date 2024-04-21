Funke Akindele reacts as Toyin Abraham publicly put an end to their beef

Award winning box office filmmaker Funke Akindele has reacted to the actions of her colleague, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi who publicly put an end to their beef.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Hours ago, Toyin Abraham shared a photo of Funke Akindele on her official verified Instagram page and wrote an open letter to their fans to cease fire.

The actress spoke about how their fans had constantly pitched them against each other and the toll it had taken on their personal lives, careers and relationship.

The mother of one went down memory lane and recalled how they were both competitive without malicious thoughts and also achieved greatness. She went on to congratulate Funke Akindele for smashing the box office with her A Tribe Called Judah project.

Following this, Nollywood stars took to Toyin Abraham’s comment section to commend her move for reunion and reconciliation.

Funke Akindele also reacted and wished Toyin success in all her endeavors.

She wrote, “Toyin baby ❤️❤️ all the best dear”

In 2023, during the elections, Toyin blocked an influencer for comparing her with Funke Akindele.

An X influencer, Adetutu Balogun irked the actress when she mockingly compared her victory at the box office with Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe’s victory, stating that Funke will forever be the boss.

Following this Toyin had clicked the block button on her and she had lamented over it.

Also recall that for years Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele beefed after they both chose the same date, September 10, 2021, to release their movies; ‘Ghost and the Tout Too’ in the cinemas and ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ on Netflix. Iyabo Ojo further fueled the rivalry by calling out Funke days after the movies were released, for paying a popular movie citric to ruin Toyin’s movie.

However, the two ladies settled their differences as Toyin Abraham celebrated Funke on her birthday last year and she reciprocated.

Also, Toyin had attended Funke Akindele’s movie premiere, She Just Be Obeyed, which further shut down any rumors of animosity between the box office Queens.