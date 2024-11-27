Funke Akindele launches real estate

Congratulations have been pouring in for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as she launches her real estate today.

On Instagram, Funke Akindele shared a video of herself speaking about her garden named according to her series name.

Sharing her latest achievement with her fans, Akindele said the real estate was her dream come true

“I’m excited to share a transformative chapter of my life! After years of hard work, I’ve turned my dream of owning a real estate development with world class infrastructure into reality. From the drainage system, the tarred roads, top notch security and uninterrupted power supply, beautified by flowers and pools in every home..”

Celebrities including Nollywood stars and other entertainment stars rocked her page with beautiful words.

Adaku wrote, “Oil on your head congratulations to you omo oba awon oba.”

Woli Agba wrote, “Wow! Just Wowwww! Jenifa Gardens…Glory to God! Congratulations to you mama.”

Kiekie wrote, “Huge congratulations mama.”

Ini Dima Okojie wrote, “Congratulations Auntyyy God is good.”

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “Congratulations dear”

Kamo State wrote, “Another One For The Record

God bless you ma’am.”

Recall that Funke Akindele opened up on the hard times she encountered before her rise to stardom a few days ago.

She shared a video of herself being active on the set of her highest-grossing billion movie, A Tribe Called Judah, on her Instagram page.

She spoke about how the film depicted the present challenges of single mothers in raising children.

She counted herself as a testimony of believing in herself, saying she faced different challenges but learned to stand tall and encourage others because of them.

The box office queen encouraged her followers to continue inspiring the next generation of women.