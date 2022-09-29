Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus wow fans as they rekindle old love

Famous Nollywood besties Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus have wowed their fans as they rekindle their old love.

This was after Eniola Badmus commented on a post shared by Funke Akindele on Instagram. The beautifully transformed Eniola Badmus reacted with fire emojis on her best friend’s post, while Funke praised her using their friendship slang.

Funke Akindele addressed Eniola Badmus as Badosky, and the latter responded, stating she was humble.

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus’ fans became ecstatic over the development in their friendship which many thought had turned sour.

Kemi Filani recalls that months ago, Eniola Badmus broke silence on her alleged beef with Funke Akindele. She shared a photo of her friend on Instagram, accompanied by a lengthy post on why they have not been goofing around as usual.

She wrote: “Guys, I’m sick and tired of y’all insinuating @funkejenifaakindele and I are fighting for no singular reason……In case y’all don’t know this woman right here is my ride till the end, I love her from the bottom of my heart and what we share is beyond friendship…..

we talk every day, we see almost every other day, the fact that we don’t post our moments lately doesn’t mean we are fighting!!! We are only saving it for a bigger picture, and we need to keep y’all in suspense…..

Lafunky is my blood and flesh…… y’all should please stop insinuating! We are good and forever good….. Maybe not necessary but Just need to put this out here for clarity! That’s my home girl here!

Oya e file fun Lafunky”