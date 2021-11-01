NEWS
FULL LIST: WhatsApp will be blocked on all these phones in few hours
Few weeks ago, UK Sun had reported that some iPhones and Android mobiles would be locked out of WhatsApp forever.
In the tech space, companies usually stop supporting older devices.
Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.
In a report, the British tabloid gave possible reasons why tech companies withdraw support for older devices.
“Sometimes it’s because it’s simply not cost-efficient to keep apps working on very old versions of iOS or Android.”
“That’s especially the case if only a small percentage of users are running these old versions of software,” the report read.
According to the tabloid, from November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will not be functional on the devices listed below.
Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy SII
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy Xcover 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Ace 2
Lucid 2
Optimus F7
Optimus F5
Optimus L3 II Dual
Optimus F5
Optimus L5
Best L5 II
Optimus L5 Dual
Best L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Dual
Best L7 II
Optimus F6, Enact
Optimus L4 II Dual
Optimus F3
Best L4 II
Best L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD
Optimus 4X HD
Optimus F3Q
ZTE V956
Grand X Quad V987
Grand Memo
Xperia Miro
Xperia Neo L
Xperia Arc S
Alcatel
Ascend G740
Ascend Mate
Ascend D Quad XL
Ascend D1 Quad XL
Ascend P1 S
Ascend D2
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Caterpillar Cat B15
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight
Lenovo A820
UMi X2
Run F1
THL W8
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
breaking
Buhari’s supporters to stage 7-day protest against Central Bank governor, Emefiele over E-Naira, bad economy, N500billion scandal
A pro-Muhammadu Buhari group, Nigeria First Movement has called for the resignation or sacking of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.
According to the supporters of the President, doing so will save the nation from further economic meltdown.
Group Coordinator, Augustine Richard in a statement said the latest introduction and subsequent launch of the digital currency, eNaira by Emefiele is the “final nail in the country’s already doomed economy.”
Since the release of the eNaira, the app has received negative reviews from Nigerians, who were disappointed with the tedious registration processes as part of the requirements.
The group also urged the CBN Governor to resign over his alleged inability to stabilise the country’s bleeding economy.
It threatened to mobilise over 200 other pro-Buhari groups across the globe for a ‘mother of all protests’ that would hold simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos and London, UK against Nigeria’s poor economic posture if Emefiele failed to resign or get sacked.
“Emefiele may have made history as the only governor to be re-appointed for a second term in office since the nation’s return to a democratic rule, however, he is best known for surrendering much of the bank’s independence, running a monetary policy that had record negative impact on the economy,” Richard said.
“The introduction and subsequent launch of the digital currency, eNaira, is perceived as the final nail in the country’s already doomed economy.
“We are ready to champion the call for Emefiele’s removal by staging a one-week protest that could potentially cripple economic activities in Abuja. We’re also ready to mobilise over 200 other pro-Buhari groups across the globe in the ‘mother of all protests’ that would hold simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos and London against the nation’s poor economic posture.
“Emiefele played a pivotal role in the collapse of the economy since his appointment as the CBN chief and before his arrival, the economy was said to be one of the fastest growing in the world. Shortly after his reappointment in 2019, Emefiele announced a five-year plan that targets double-digit growth in one of Africa’s largest economies.
“His approach to policy implementation, however, has left many in doubt, raising questions on how his key policy move, especially in the context of management of the exchange rate, benefits the economy, and the naira he sought to protect.
“On July 24, 2020, the CBN launched a series of non-intrant loan schemes under the AGSMEIS, MSMEDF, AADF and other loan schemes. The program attracted a lot of Nigerians, with millions of them seeking to join the program through all due process. For more than a year now, nothing has been done. The CBN under Emefile has shirked its primary responsibility of ensuring price stability and has embraced a more developmental role, in the hopes of naira stability.
“As confirmed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Rt. Hon. James Faleke, the CBN has failed to submit its Audited Account to the Office of the Auditor General (OAGF) for review, from 2010 to date.
“According to Kalu Ajah, chief executive officer at AfriSwiss Capital Assets Management Limited in Abuja, the CBN has pursued a strong naira policy and had sought to dampen imports. Well, imports have not declined and the naira is far from strong. One wonders if the import restrictions on items and capital controls were necessary or if the CBN should have devalued the naira earlier. I will say Nigeria did not benefit from the capital controls regime.
“The regulatory bank’s aggressive lending policy has been called into question as well, causing some concerns over the bank chief’s stewardship of the banking sector. The CBN is forcing banks to lend, and penalising non-lenders. These are shareholders funds being deployed via fiat.
“In October last year, the Central Bank fined 12 banks, including Citibank, First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank N499 billion for failing to meet lending targets. It is another move that attracted criticism across the board.”
Richard added that the N500 billion which was stolen in a private Dubai investment towards the end of 2018 should be investigated by the President as well as other funds that went missing during Emefiele’s administration.
Recall that in May 2019 a phone conversation of Emefiele; his deputy, Edward Lametek Adamu; Director for Finance, Dayo M. Arowosegbe and one of the Special Advisers to the CBN Governor, Emmanuel Ukeje discussing how to cover up the loss was leaked.
The CBN claimed the audio conversation was genuine but no money was missing from the bank.
Isaac Okoroafor, the then Director of Corporate Communications had said: “The selective conversation being circulated was simply a discussion to ascertain why the auditors took that position and next steps to resolve it. Obviously, it soon became clear that a state government’s loan cannot be classified as ‘bad’ or ‘irrecoverable’ when the state still exists and getting FAAC allocations.”
However, in a petition written by Emefiele to the Inspector General of Police, he confirmed that the audio was authentic and this time raised the alarm that his phone had been bugged and that there was a breach of security at the apex bank.
He also asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate the audio leak.
breaking
Worshippers abducted, two killed as gunmen attack Kaduna Baptist church
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two worshippers at Baptist Church, Kakau Daji, Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.
The worshippers were attacked during the church’s Sunday service.
The gunmen were said to have surrounded the church before they started shooting sporadically.
A yet to be ascertained number of worshippers were also abducted from the church.
Ishaya Jangado, president of the Kaduna Baptist Convention, confirmed the attack to on Sunday evening.
“The incident occurred this morning but we don’t know the exact number of people that were kidnapped yet,” he said.
Mohammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, was not reachable for comment over the incident.
Reacting, Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), described the attack as “another sad story of how deteriorating our insecurity has become”.
“Citizens are being killed like chickens with only press statements as consolation,” he said.
“These evil people have troubled us for too long.
“I condole the families of the Baptist denomination and Kaduna Christians for this loss and urge our security agencies to separate war against enemies of Nigerians from politics. No one knows who will be the next target.”
Chikun LGA is one of the areas where telecommunications services had been suspended by the Kaduna state government to fight banditry and kidnappings.
The attack on the church comes months after suspected bandits invaded the Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna, abducting 121 students.
Most of the students had since been freed.
NEWS
Okei-Odumakin gives birth to twins at 55 — six months after husband’s death
Joe Okei-Odumakin, the widow of Yinka Odumakin, former national publicity secretary of Afenifere, has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl.
Odumakin died of COVID-19 complications on April 2 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).
In a statement issued on Sunday, Okei-Odumakin, who gave birth at a hospital in the United States on Wednesday, October 27, said her late husband had expressed a “strong desire” to have another child 18 years after their second child was born.
“The “miracle” birth fulfilled the wishes of the late Odumakin towards the end of his sojourn on earth to have another baby to be named after him,” she said.
“The couple got married in 1997, had their first baby girl in 2000 and the second, a boy, in 2003. While the girl was named after Joe, the boy was named Abraham after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya.
“After he survived a three-day coma in 2020 and a few months before he succumbed to the illness that eventually but unexpectedly claimed his life, YO, as he is fondly called, developed a strong desire for him and his wife to have another baby.
“Thank God Joe did not dither or procrastinate as she took in just about the time YO took ill and never recovered.
“It was good news that Joe conceived, but YO never got to hear the news of his wishes coming to pass as he did not make it out of the ventilator.
“He had, however, prophetically left words concerning what the baby or babies should be called if his wishes materialized.
“YO was so accurate in his predictions that they could be twins (and their sex) that he gave the names of the babies and told his wife how he would raise them.
“While many may interpret this to mean that YO had a premonition about his death, it was only a strong desire expressed by him to have babies that he would dot over and who would possibly step into his “aluta” shoes.
“It’s a dream come true!”
