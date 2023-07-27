Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday afternoon read out the 28 ministerial nominees sent in by President Bola Tinubu for screening at the National Assembly.
Former Governors of Ebonyi and Rivers states, Dave Umahi and Nyesom Wike, made Tinubu’s ministerial list read on the floor of the Senate.
Former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai also made the list.
SaharaReporters earlier reported that Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, arrived at the Red Chambers to deliver the ministerial nominees’ list to the Senate for commencement of screening.
SaharaReporters learnt that Gbajabiamila entered and delivered the list around 1.20pm – the list has 28 nominees.
Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.
See full list:
Abubakar Momoh
Yususf Maitama Tukur
Ahmad Dangiwa
Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka
David Umahi
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Muhammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El Rufai
Ekerikpe Ekpo
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olubunmi
Stella Okotete
Uju Kenedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebanwo
Emman Suleman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Usev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi
Adebayo Adelabu