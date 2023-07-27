Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday afternoon read out the 28 ministerial nominees sent in by President Bola Tinubu for screening at the National Assembly.

Former Governors of Ebonyi and Rivers states, Dave Umahi and Nyesom Wike, made Tinubu’s ministerial list read on the floor of the Senate.

Former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai also made the list.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, arrived at the Red Chambers to deliver the ministerial nominees’ list to the Senate for commencement of screening.

SaharaReporters learnt that Gbajabiamila entered and delivered the list around 1.20pm – the list has 28 nominees.

Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

See full list:

Abubakar Momoh

Yususf Maitama Tukur

Ahmad Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El Rufai

Ekerikpe Ekpo

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi

Stella Okotete

Uju Kenedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebanwo

Emman Suleman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Usev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi

Adebayo Adelabu