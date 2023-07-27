Thursday, July 27, 2023
HomeNEWSFULL LIST: Senate President Reads Out Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees As Wike, El-Rufai,...
NEWS

FULL LIST: Senate President Reads Out Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees As Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Others Make List

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


 

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday afternoon read out the 28 ministerial nominees sent in by President Bola Tinubu for screening at the National Assembly.

Former Governors of Ebonyi and Rivers states, Dave Umahi and Nyesom Wike, made Tinubu’s ministerial list read on the floor of the Senate.

Former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai also made the list. 

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, arrived at the Red Chambers to deliver the ministerial nominees’ list to the Senate for commencement of screening.

SaharaReporters learnt that Gbajabiamila entered and delivered the list around 1.20pm – the list has 28 nominees.

Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

 

See full list:

Abubakar Momoh

Yususf Maitama Tukur

Ahmad Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El Rufai

Ekerikpe Ekpo

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi 

Stella Okotete

Uju Kenedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebanwo

Emman Suleman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Usev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi

Adebayo Adelabu



Source link

Previous article
I Will Walk Naked In Lagos If Presidential Tribunal Announces Peter Obi Winner – Charly Boy
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network