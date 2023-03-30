Full List Of Judges Nominated To Resolve Disputes Arising From 2023 General Elections

Following the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, SaharaReporters has obtained the full list of Judges nominated to election petition tribunals.

The Judges drawn from various courts across the country including State High Courts, Federal Capital Territory High Court, Federal High Court, and the National Industrial Court, will be responsible for adjudicating disputes arising from the general elections into various offices in 2023.

The list is as follows:

The General List Of Nominated Judges For Election Petition Tribunal 2023

FROM: ABIA

1.Justice C.O. Onyeabo

2.Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha

3.Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu

4.Justice A.O. Chijioke

5.Justice K.C.J. Okereke

6.Justice L.T.C. Eruba

7.Justice Benson Anya

8.Justice Nweke Philomena

9.Justuce A.O. Phoeba

10.Justice C.K. Nwankwo

___

FROM: ADAMAWA

1.Justice H.N.H. Joda

2.Justice B.I. Ladukiya

3.Justice Musa Usman

4.Justice K.L. Samuel

5.Justice A.J. Balami

6.Justice K.Z.U. Modibbo

___

FROM: AKWA IBOM

1.Justice P.P. Idiong

2.Justice A.D. Odokwo

3.Justice O.A. Okon

4.Justice F.J. Ibanga

5.Justice N.M. Obot

____

FROM: BENUE

1.Justice W.I. Kpochi

2.Justice T.A. Kume

3.Justice T.T. Asua

4.Justice P.T. Kwahar

5.Justice M.T. Ugar

6.Justice A.I. Ityonyman

7.Justice M.M. Odinya

8.Justice I. Muhammed

___

FROM: BORNO

1.Justice H.Y. Mshelia

2.Justice A.Z. Musa

3.Justice U.S. Sakwa

4.Justice M.G. Abubakar

5.Justice Binta Othman

___

FROM: CROSS RIVERS

1.Justice F.N. Isoni

2.Justice E.O. Abua

3.Justice O.I. Ofem

4.Justice A.A. Ewah

5.Justice U.A. Ibrahim

6.Justice E.I. Ebri

7.Justice I.B. Etape

8.Justice E.A. Ubua

___

FROM: DELTA

1.Justice A.O. Apkovi

2.Justice F.N. Azinge

3.Justice C.N. Ogadi

4.Justice E.N. Ejiro

5.Justice T.O. Uloho

6.Justice M.O. Omovie

7.Justice C.O. Emifoniye

8.Justice C.I. Dafe

___

FROM: EBONYI

1.Justice H.A. Njoku

2.Justice B.A.N Ogbu

3.Justice N.E. Nwibo

4.Justice C.E. Eze

5.Justice I.P. Chima

6.Justice O. Elekwa

7.Justice T.A. Achom

8.Justice U. Onwosi

___

FROM EDO

1.Justice V.O. Eboreime

2.Justice J.O. Okeaya

3.Justice Irele-Ifijeh

4.Justice V.O.A. Oviawe

5.Justice I.P. Braimoh

6.Justice T.I. Eghe-Abe

___

FROM: EKITI

1.Justice A.L. Ogunmoye

2.Justice A.A. Adeleye

3.Justice L.O. Ogundana

4.Justice E.B. Omotoso

5.Justice A.O. Familoni

6.Justice J.A. Apuabi

7.Justice O.O. Oluboyede

___

FROM: ENUGU

1.Justice R.O. Odugu

2.Justice E.N. Oluedo

3.Justice N.R. Oji

4.Justice C.A.B. Onaga

5.Justice U.J. Nweze

6.Justice E.N. Alukwu

___

FROM: KADUNA

1.Justice E.Y.B. Lolo

2.Justice K. Dabo

3.Justice M.T. Rashid

4.Justice M.N. Sidi

5.Justice A.Y. John

6.Justice E. Michael

___

FROM: KANO

1.Justice M.Yusuf Ubale

2.Justice A.A. Amina

3.Justice I.M.M Karaye

4.Justice N. Saminu

5.Justice J.S. Suleiman

6.Justice S.A. Maryam

7.Justice S.M. Ado

8.Justice A.A. Maiwada

___

FROM: KATSINA

1.Justice A.B. Abdullahi

2.Justice A.K. Tukur

3.Justice I.W. Baraka

4.Justice B.U. Safiya

5.Justice I.I. Mashi

6.Justice L. Umar

7.Justice A. Yarima

8.Justice M.D. Hadiza

___

FROM: JIGAWA

1.Justice A.M. Abubakar

2.Justice A.Y. Birnin Kudu

3.Justice I. Ya’u

4.Justice N. Zargina

____

FROM: SOKOTO

1.Justice M.U. Dogondaji

2.Justice A.G. Sifawa

3.Justice M. Mohammed

4.Justice S. Shehu

5.Justice M.A. Sambo

6.Justice D.Y. Danjega

7.Justice B.Y. Tambuwa

8.Justice B. Ibrahim

____

FROM: ZAMFARA

1.Justice B.M. Tukur

2.Justice H. Mikailu

3.Justice B.M. Kucheri

4.Justice I.H. Ismaila

5.Justice U. AbdulNasir

6.Justice S.G. G/Bore

7.Justice B. Rabi

____

FROM: KEBBI

1.Justice U. Abubakar

2.Justice N.I. Umar

3.Justice S.B. Shuaibu

4.Justice F.H. Bunza

5.Justice S.K. Manya

6.Justice A.S. Bello

7.Justice S.U. Mukhtar

8.Justice U.A. S/Kudu

____

FROM: TARABA

1.Justice S. Haruna

2.Justice A.B. Abbare

3.Justice C.J. Katabs

4.Justice M.A. Badamasi

5.Mrs E. Tata (CM)

6.Mr K.A.A. Yara (UAC)

____

FROM: YOBE

1.Justice M.Z. Usman

2.Justice K.B. Yusuf

3.Justice M. Kyari

4.Justice H.L. Musa

5.Justice H.S. Tahir

6.Justice K.M.B Inuwa

7.Justice A.K. Kime

____

FROM: GOMBE

1.Justice A.M. Yakubu

2.Justice H.H. Kereng

3.Justice S.Y. Abubakar

4.Justice M. Fatima

5.Justice D.S. Sikkam

6.Justice M.A. Haruna

7.Justice B.H. Abbayo

8.Justice M.I. Gombe

___

FROM: KOGI

1.Justice F. Ajayi

2.Justice S. Umar

3.Justice M.M. Gwatana

4.Justice A.S. Husaini

5.Justice S. Zubayru

6.Justice B. Aina

7.Justice D. Yakubu

____

FROM: RIVERS

1.Justice M.O. Opara

2.Justice G.C. Aguma

3.Justice F. Onyiri

4.Justice L.T. Senewo

5.Justice F.A. Fiberesima

6.Justice L. Ngbor-Abina

7.Justice O.D. Gbasam

8.Justice S.S. Popnen

___

FROM: PLATEAU

1.Justice A.I. Ashom

2.Justice N.J. Dadi

3.Justice T. Zololo

4.Justice G.M. Kamyal

5.Justice V. Dadom

6.Justice D.S. Damulak

7.Justice S.S. Fomber

8.Justice B.M. Bassi

____

FROM: NASARAWA

1.Justice R.G. Soji

2.Justice A.M. Mainoma

3.Justice S.A. Ayiwulu

4.Justice A.A. Ozegyu

5.Justice M.A. Ramat

6.Justice J.K. Kurape

7.Justice A.T. Chanbo

___

FROM: NIGER

1.Justice M. Abdullahi

2.Justice S.T. Zainab

3.Justice Y.G. Bilkisu

4.Justice I. Usman

5.Justice I. Hauwa Kulu

6.Justice L.M. Amina

7.Justice M.I. Khadijat

____

FROM: LAGOS

1.Justice M.O. Obadina

2.Justice J.E. Oyefeso

3.Justice A.O. Opesanwo

4.Justice L.B.L. Akapo

5.Justice J.A. Kudirat

6.Justice S.S. Ogunsanya

7.Justice I.O. Akinkugbe

8.Justice O.A. Adamson

____

FROM: OGUN

1.Justice C.C. Ogunsanya

2.Justice O. Ogunfowora

3.Justice A.A.S. Femi

4.Justice A.O. Araba

5.Justice A.A. Adewole

6.Mr I.O. Awofeso (CM)

7.Mr D.I. Dipeolu (CM)

____

FROM: OSUN

1.Justice A.A. Ajeibe

2.Justice A.O. Ayoola

3.Justice K.M. Akano

4.Justice A.L. Adegoke

5.Justice M.O. Agboola

6.Justice S.A. Oke

7.Justice M.O. Okediya

8.Justice A.O. Adenji

___

FROM: ONDO

1.Justice O.A. Osadebay

2.Justice P.O. Ikujuni

3.Justice W.R. Olamide

4.Justice O. Sunday

5.Justice J.O. Abe

6.Justice A. Enikuomehin

7.Justice T.M. Adedipe

8.Justice A.E. Akeredolu

___

FROM: OYO

1.Justice G.A. Sunmonu

2.Justice O.M. Fadeyi

3.Justice E.O. Ajayi

4.Justice M.L. Owolabi

5.Justice M.I. Sule

6.Justice L.A. Ganiyu

7.Justice B.A. Taiwo

8.Justice O.A. Adetujoye

____

FROM: KWARA

1.Justice A.A. Adebara

2.Justice A.S. Halima

3.Justice A. Gegele

4.Justice F.D. Lawal

5.Justice J.Z. Umar

6.Justice M.A. Oniye

7.Mrs O.I. Olabisi

8.Justice K. Abdul-Latif

____

FROM: IMO

1.Justice L.C. Azuama

2.Justice K.A. Ojiako

3.Justice B.C. Iheka

4.Justice S.I. Okpara

5.Justice V.I Onyeka

6.Justice E.N. Eke

7.Justice K.A Leweanya

8.Justice J.I. Obichere

____

FROM: BAYELSA

1.Justice J.B. Egele

2.Justice TY Abasi

___

FROM: FCT HIGH COURT

1.Justice M.E. Anenih

2.Justice O.A. Adeniyi

3.Justice A.I. Kutigi

4.Justice A.O. Otaluka

5.Justice Y Halilu

6.Justice A.O. Ebong

7.Justice B. Hassan

8.Justice E. Enenche

9.Justuce A.S. Usman

____

FROM: FHC

1.Justice A.A. Okeke

2.Justice M.A. Onytenu

3.Justice H.R.A. Shagari

4.Justice J.O. Abdulmalik

____

FROM: N.I COURT

1.Justice I.S. Galadima

2.Justice S.H. Danjidda

3.Justice K.D. Damuak