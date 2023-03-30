Full List Of Judges Nominated To Resolve Disputes Arising From 2023 General Elections

2 total views
Following the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, SaharaReporters has obtained the full list of Judges nominated to election petition tribunals.
The Judges drawn from various courts across the country including State High Courts, Federal Capital Territory High Court, Federal High Court, and the National Industrial Court, will be responsible for adjudicating disputes arising from the general elections into various offices in 2023.
The list is as follows:
The General List Of Nominated Judges For Election Petition Tribunal 2023
FROM: ABIA
1.Justice C.O. Onyeabo
2.Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha
3.Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu
4.Justice A.O. Chijioke
5.Justice K.C.J. Okereke
6.Justice L.T.C. Eruba
7.Justice Benson Anya
8.Justice Nweke Philomena
9.Justuce A.O. Phoeba
10.Justice C.K. Nwankwo
___
FROM: ADAMAWA
1.Justice H.N.H. Joda
2.Justice B.I. Ladukiya
3.Justice Musa Usman
4.Justice K.L. Samuel
5.Justice A.J. Balami
6.Justice K.Z.U. Modibbo
___
FROM: AKWA IBOM
1.Justice P.P. Idiong
2.Justice A.D. Odokwo
3.Justice O.A. Okon
4.Justice F.J. Ibanga
5.Justice N.M. Obot
____
FROM: BENUE
1.Justice W.I. Kpochi
2.Justice T.A. Kume
3.Justice T.T. Asua
4.Justice P.T. Kwahar
5.Justice M.T. Ugar
6.Justice A.I. Ityonyman
7.Justice M.M. Odinya
8.Justice I. Muhammed
___
FROM: BORNO
1.Justice H.Y. Mshelia
2.Justice A.Z. Musa
3.Justice U.S. Sakwa
4.Justice M.G. Abubakar
5.Justice Binta Othman
___
FROM: CROSS RIVERS
1.Justice F.N. Isoni
2.Justice E.O. Abua
3.Justice O.I. Ofem
4.Justice A.A. Ewah
5.Justice U.A. Ibrahim
6.Justice E.I. Ebri
7.Justice I.B. Etape
8.Justice E.A. Ubua
___
FROM: DELTA
1.Justice A.O. Apkovi
2.Justice F.N. Azinge
3.Justice C.N. Ogadi
4.Justice E.N. Ejiro
5.Justice T.O. Uloho
6.Justice M.O. Omovie
7.Justice C.O. Emifoniye
8.Justice C.I. Dafe
___
FROM: EBONYI
1.Justice H.A. Njoku
2.Justice B.A.N Ogbu
3.Justice N.E. Nwibo
4.Justice C.E. Eze
5.Justice I.P. Chima
6.Justice O. Elekwa
7.Justice T.A. Achom
8.Justice U. Onwosi
___
FROM EDO
1.Justice V.O. Eboreime
2.Justice J.O. Okeaya
3.Justice Irele-Ifijeh
4.Justice V.O.A. Oviawe
5.Justice I.P. Braimoh
6.Justice T.I. Eghe-Abe
___
FROM: EKITI
1.Justice A.L. Ogunmoye
2.Justice A.A. Adeleye
3.Justice L.O. Ogundana
4.Justice E.B. Omotoso
5.Justice A.O. Familoni
6.Justice J.A. Apuabi
7.Justice O.O. Oluboyede
___
FROM: ENUGU
1.Justice R.O. Odugu
2.Justice E.N. Oluedo
3.Justice N.R. Oji
4.Justice C.A.B. Onaga
5.Justice U.J. Nweze
6.Justice E.N. Alukwu
___
FROM: KADUNA
1.Justice E.Y.B. Lolo
2.Justice K. Dabo
3.Justice M.T. Rashid
4.Justice M.N. Sidi
5.Justice A.Y. John
6.Justice E. Michael
___
FROM: KANO
1.Justice M.Yusuf Ubale
2.Justice A.A. Amina
3.Justice I.M.M Karaye
4.Justice N. Saminu
5.Justice J.S. Suleiman
6.Justice S.A. Maryam
7.Justice S.M. Ado
8.Justice A.A. Maiwada
___
FROM: KATSINA
1.Justice A.B. Abdullahi
2.Justice A.K. Tukur
3.Justice I.W. Baraka
4.Justice B.U. Safiya
5.Justice I.I. Mashi
6.Justice L. Umar
7.Justice A. Yarima
8.Justice M.D. Hadiza
___
FROM: JIGAWA
1.Justice A.M. Abubakar
2.Justice A.Y. Birnin Kudu
3.Justice I. Ya’u
4.Justice N. Zargina
____
FROM: SOKOTO
1.Justice M.U. Dogondaji
2.Justice A.G. Sifawa
3.Justice M. Mohammed
4.Justice S. Shehu
5.Justice M.A. Sambo
6.Justice D.Y. Danjega
7.Justice B.Y. Tambuwa
8.Justice B. Ibrahim
____
FROM: ZAMFARA
1.Justice B.M. Tukur
2.Justice H. Mikailu
3.Justice B.M. Kucheri
4.Justice I.H. Ismaila
5.Justice U. AbdulNasir
6.Justice S.G. G/Bore
7.Justice B. Rabi
____
FROM: KEBBI
1.Justice U. Abubakar
2.Justice N.I. Umar
3.Justice S.B. Shuaibu
4.Justice F.H. Bunza
5.Justice S.K. Manya
6.Justice A.S. Bello
7.Justice S.U. Mukhtar
8.Justice U.A. S/Kudu
____
FROM: TARABA
1.Justice S. Haruna
2.Justice A.B. Abbare
3.Justice C.J. Katabs
4.Justice M.A. Badamasi
5.Mrs E. Tata (CM)
6.Mr K.A.A. Yara (UAC)
____
FROM: YOBE
1.Justice M.Z. Usman
2.Justice K.B. Yusuf
3.Justice M. Kyari
4.Justice H.L. Musa
5.Justice H.S. Tahir
6.Justice K.M.B Inuwa
7.Justice A.K. Kime
____
FROM: GOMBE
1.Justice A.M. Yakubu
2.Justice H.H. Kereng
3.Justice S.Y. Abubakar
4.Justice M. Fatima
5.Justice D.S. Sikkam
6.Justice M.A. Haruna
7.Justice B.H. Abbayo
8.Justice M.I. Gombe
___
FROM: KOGI
1.Justice F. Ajayi
2.Justice S. Umar
3.Justice M.M. Gwatana
4.Justice A.S. Husaini
5.Justice S. Zubayru
6.Justice B. Aina
7.Justice D. Yakubu
____
FROM: RIVERS
1.Justice M.O. Opara
2.Justice G.C. Aguma
3.Justice F. Onyiri
4.Justice L.T. Senewo
5.Justice F.A. Fiberesima
6.Justice L. Ngbor-Abina
7.Justice O.D. Gbasam
8.Justice S.S. Popnen
___
FROM: PLATEAU
1.Justice A.I. Ashom
2.Justice N.J. Dadi
3.Justice T. Zololo
4.Justice G.M. Kamyal
5.Justice V. Dadom
6.Justice D.S. Damulak
7.Justice S.S. Fomber
8.Justice B.M. Bassi
____
FROM: NASARAWA
1.Justice R.G. Soji
2.Justice A.M. Mainoma
3.Justice S.A. Ayiwulu
4.Justice A.A. Ozegyu
5.Justice M.A. Ramat
6.Justice J.K. Kurape
7.Justice A.T. Chanbo
___
FROM: NIGER
1.Justice M. Abdullahi
2.Justice S.T. Zainab
3.Justice Y.G. Bilkisu
4.Justice I. Usman
5.Justice I. Hauwa Kulu
6.Justice L.M. Amina
7.Justice M.I. Khadijat
____
FROM: LAGOS
1.Justice M.O. Obadina
2.Justice J.E. Oyefeso
3.Justice A.O. Opesanwo
4.Justice L.B.L. Akapo
5.Justice J.A. Kudirat
6.Justice S.S. Ogunsanya
7.Justice I.O. Akinkugbe
8.Justice O.A. Adamson
____
FROM: OGUN
1.Justice C.C. Ogunsanya
2.Justice O. Ogunfowora
3.Justice A.A.S. Femi
4.Justice A.O. Araba
5.Justice A.A. Adewole
6.Mr I.O. Awofeso (CM)
7.Mr D.I. Dipeolu (CM)
____
FROM: OSUN
1.Justice A.A. Ajeibe
2.Justice A.O. Ayoola
3.Justice K.M. Akano
4.Justice A.L. Adegoke
5.Justice M.O. Agboola
6.Justice S.A. Oke
7.Justice M.O. Okediya
8.Justice A.O. Adenji
___
FROM: ONDO
1.Justice O.A. Osadebay
2.Justice P.O. Ikujuni
3.Justice W.R. Olamide
4.Justice O. Sunday
5.Justice J.O. Abe
6.Justice A. Enikuomehin
7.Justice T.M. Adedipe
8.Justice A.E. Akeredolu
___
FROM: OYO
1.Justice G.A. Sunmonu
2.Justice O.M. Fadeyi
3.Justice E.O. Ajayi
4.Justice M.L. Owolabi
5.Justice M.I. Sule
6.Justice L.A. Ganiyu
7.Justice B.A. Taiwo
8.Justice O.A. Adetujoye
____
FROM: KWARA
1.Justice A.A. Adebara
2.Justice A.S. Halima
3.Justice A. Gegele
4.Justice F.D. Lawal
5.Justice J.Z. Umar
6.Justice M.A. Oniye
7.Mrs O.I. Olabisi
8.Justice K. Abdul-Latif
____
FROM: IMO
1.Justice L.C. Azuama
2.Justice K.A. Ojiako
3.Justice B.C. Iheka
4.Justice S.I. Okpara
5.Justice V.I Onyeka
6.Justice E.N. Eke
7.Justice K.A Leweanya
8.Justice J.I. Obichere
____
FROM: BAYELSA
1.Justice J.B. Egele
2.Justice TY Abasi
___
FROM: FCT HIGH COURT
1.Justice M.E. Anenih
2.Justice O.A. Adeniyi
3.Justice A.I. Kutigi
4.Justice A.O. Otaluka
5.Justice Y Halilu
6.Justice A.O. Ebong
7.Justice B. Hassan
8.Justice E. Enenche
9.Justuce A.S. Usman
____
FROM: FHC
1.Justice A.A. Okeke
2.Justice M.A. Onytenu
3.Justice H.R.A. Shagari
4.Justice J.O. Abdulmalik
____
FROM: N.I COURT
1.Justice I.S. Galadima
2.Justice S.H. Danjidda
3.Justice K.D. Damuak