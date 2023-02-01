Full list of biggest Premier League transfers as Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea breaks record

Chelsea have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £105million.

The 22-year-old Argentina star has become the Premier League’s most expensive player after arriving at Stamford Bridge late on deadline day. The deal went down to the wire but the Blues got it done just in time to complete a very busy January transfer window with a record move.

Fernandez joined Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badashile, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana in joining Chelsea last month. He also tops the stunning list of the priciest Premier League transfers.

We take a look over the most expensive moves.

Enzo Fernandez

Benfica to Chelsea, £105m, January 2023

Fernandez burst onto the scene at the World Cup in late 2022 and his performances for club and country were enough to convince Chelsea to set a new Premier League transfer record to prise him from Portuguese giants Benfica. He won the Young Player of the Tournament award in Qatar, so there is plenty of anticipation about the quality he will bring to the English top flight.

Jack Grealish

Aston Villa to Manchester City, £100m, August 2021

Grealish is no longer in top spot. The Premier League champions opted to strengthen their squad further with the acquisition of the Villa forward, who helped them retain their title but has not lived up to his price tag at the Etihad Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan to Chelsea, £97.5m, August 2021

Just a week after City smashed through the nine-figure mark for a transfer fee, Chelsea brought their former striker back to the club in a similarly-huge deal.

The Belgium international was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for Thomas Tuchel’s side but his first season was a major disappointment. Tuchel was sacked earlier this campaign with Lukaku back at Inter on loan.

Paul Pogba

Juventus to Manchester United, £89m, August 2016

Another reunion with a former club which did not go to plan. Pogba’s reputation as one of the finest midfielders in Europe was not enhanced during his time at Old Trafford as too often he was on the periphery.

The France international returned to Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Antony

Ajax to Manchester United, £80.6m, August 2022

The Brazil forward has shown flashes of brilliance since arriving last summer but he has failed to live up to his price tag at Old Trafford.

A season interrupted by the World Cup may offer some explanation, but more will be expected of the 22-year-old.

Harry Maguire

Leicester to Manchester United, £80m, August 2019

It has not been plain sailing for the England international – far from it. The most joint-most expensive defender in Premier League history came under intense scrutiny last season and has been on the bench for much of this campaign, struggling to replicate his steadfast Three Lions performances for the Red Devils.

Wesley Fofana

Leicester to Chelsea, £80m, August 2022

The French centre-back arrived in the summer after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

The 22-year-old has only played four times for his new club, with a knee injury keeping him on the sidelines, prompting Chelsea to buy Badiashile in the January window.

Virgil van Dijk

Southampton to Liverpool, £75m, January 2018

A bungled transfer attempt resulted in Liverpool having to wait six months and pay an additional £10m, but even the higher fee does not come close to the value he has given the side.

The Netherlands captain turned a good defence into an excellent one, despite recent troubles, and he is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, £73m, July 2021

The 22-year-old’s return to Manchester (albeit to the red half) has been far from smooth. He was not helped by a change of manager, an under-performing team and inability to hold down a regular position in his first season, but new boss Erik ten Hag also seems unconvinced.

Nicolas Pepe

Lille to Arsenal, £72m, August 2019

The Ivory Coast winger, then 24, joined the Gunners for a club-record fee, eclipsing the £55m spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018. He made 111 appearances for the north London club, scoring 27 goals and winning the FA Cup in 2020, before departing to join Nice on loan for the 2022-23 season. Given the success Arsenal are enjoying without him in the frame, it is hard to see a way back for Pepe.

Darwin Nunez

Benfica to Liverpool, £64.2m, June 2022

Nunez joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £64.2m, which had another £21.5m of easily-achievable add-ons attached, meaning he could work his way up this list in the seasons to come.

The Uruguayan has been an inconsistent but exciting presence up front for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with 10 goals in 25 appearances in a struggling side.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea, £62m, January 2023

Mudryk was Arsenal’s top target, but ended up joining Chelsea after they gazumped their rivals with a bid of £62m plus £26.5m in add-ons. The jury is out on the Ukrainian winger. Much will be expected of him.

Casemiro

Real Madrid to Manchester United, £60m, August 2022

The Brazilian midfielder arrived for £60m with a further £10m due in add-ons. After taking a few weeks to settle in, he is having a transformational effect on Erik ten Hag’s side. As well as solidifying the midfield, Casemiro has also chipped in with four goals and five assists in 28 appearances to date.