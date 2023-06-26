SZA and Beyoncé each won three times, including tying for the Album of the Year Award, at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday.

The awards, which honor the year’s best performances in music, TV, film and sports, were handed out during a live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s event celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop, with Busta Rhymes receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Patti LaBelle also hit the stage to pay tribute to Tina Turner, but seemingly forgot the words of “Simply the Best.”

SZA also won tonight for best Female R&B/Pop Artist and for Video of the Year for “Kill Bill,” while Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” won both the Viewers Choice Award and the BET Her Award.

There was another tie tonight, with Chris Brown and Usher sharing the Male R&B/Pop Artist honor.

In film, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won Best Movie, while the pic’s Angela Bassett won Best Actress. Damson Idris won the Best Actor honor.

Drake scored a pair of wins tonight after he and GloRilla came in with the most nominations overall with seven apiece.

Some of the highlights of the night included Offset and Quavo reuniting to pay homage to the late Migos member Takeoff. Muni Long also took time to acknowledge the importance of writers amid the WGA strike.

Below is the full list of winners.

2023 BET Awards Winners List

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)

SOS – SZA

RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé

BEST COLLABORATION

WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

SZA

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)

Chris Brown

Usher

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

BEST GROUP

Drake x 21 Savage

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Latto

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

BET HER AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kill Bill – SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

BEST ACTOR

Damson Idris

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Angel Reese

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurts

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy