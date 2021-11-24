breaking
FULL LIST: Names, ranks of 58 policemen indicted by Lagos #EndSARS panel for killing, brutalising protesters
The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters has indicted 58 policemen for killing and brutalising unarmed Nigerians including #EndSARS protesters in the state.
Over the past year, the panel has heard petitions on police brutality and has also investigated the contentious Lekki tollgate incident.
In its report submitted last Monday, the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel accused police officers deployed to the tollgate of shooting, assaulting and battering unarmed protesters.
The panel said the attack on protesters resulted in injuries and deaths.
It also said the police officers tried to cover up their actions by picking up bullets.
“The panel found that the Nigerian Police Force deployed its officers to the Lekki tollgate on the night of the 20th October, 2020 and between that night and the morning of the 21st of October, 2020, its officer shot at, assaulted and battered unarmed protesters, which led to injuries and deaths,” the report reads.
“The police officers also tried to cover up their actions by picking up bullets.”
It recommended that some policemen should be prosecuted for arbitrary and indiscriminate shooting and killing of protesters.
Although the panel treated several allegations of police brutality, the officers were found culpable in 42 different cases, FIJ reports.
CSP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Olosan Police Station in Mushin, was named three times by petitioners. After finding him guilty of the allegations, the panel recommended that the officer, popularly known as ‘Gbakoje’, be prosecuted accordingly.
Among the 58 officers named by the panel, Sergeant Olowojoyin Rasheed was the only officer confirmed to have been dismissed, prosecuted and charged to court.
The list also includes names of officers indicted for assaulting innocent Nigerians as far back as 30 years ago.
The judicial panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to review cases of police brutality and human rights violations.
On November 15, the panel submitted a 309-page report to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, admitting that soldiers shot live ammunition at armless #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.
Below are names and ranks of the officers found wanting of violating the rights of young persons protesting police brutality as published by FIJ;
1: Sergeant Hamza Haruna
Police to investigate and fish out other officers together with Sergeant Hamza Haruna of SARS/Lagos State Police Command Ikeja as of 16th February 2018 and investigate and prosecute them for the unlawful grievous harm they inflicted on the petitioner
2: Mr. Johnson J., Adeola Adebayo, Amicable Samuel, Adetifa O, Ayodeji Ayeni and Nduka Treasure Chiamaka
Police to fish out Mr. Johnson J., Adeola Adebayo, Amicable Samuel, Adetifa O, Ayodeji Ayeni and Nduka Treasure Chiamaka being of or at Area C Command Police Station Surulere on 24th October 2020
3: Jide Akintola
Jide Akintola, Force Number 32405 be prosecuted for unlawfully killing of late Olusegun Olusanya Openiyi on 19th August, 2007 at UNILAG gate, Lagos
4: Inspector Dania Ojo
Consolidated with petition 63-Inspector Dania Ojo must be fished out by the police and prosecuted for the death of the deceased Adaobi in petition no. 63
5: Ayo Arogundade
Prosecution of Ayo Arogundade of Ketu Police Station as of the 17th of March 2017 and as identified in the Orderly Room Trial for brutalizing the petitioner, Mr Olajide Fowotade
6: Ijoba SP Idris Aloma, Small Body, Kehinde (Iku Kenny)
Ijoba SP Idris Aloma, Small Body, Kehinde (Iku Kenny) of SARS or the Ikeja Police Station, for the brutalization and extortion of the petitioner Mr Akinmade Akinrolabu
7: Sergeant Michael, Mike and Megbose
Sergeant Michael, Mike and Megbose of SARS Office Ikeja, be sanctioned for disobeying the directive of a Superior Officer and encroached on the Human Rights of the petitioner, Mr Adebayo Yinka Austin in 2017of SARS Office Ikeja, be sanctioned for disobeying the directive of a Superior Officer and encroached on the Human Rights of the petitioner, Mr Adebayo Yinka Austin in 2017
8: Inspector Iyamah and his men
Prosecution of Inspector Iyamah of SARS and his men as at May 1999 for facilitating the illegal incarceration and brutalization of the Petitioner, Marc Nwadi Chidiebere
9: Woman Sergeant Destiny and DTO Woman Inspector, Helen Otitoju
An investigation into the conduct and behaviour of Woman Sergeant Destiny and DTO Woman Inspector, Helen Otitoju for their role in the arrest and detention of the petitioner, Mr Tells Adesanya and his car
10: Sgt. John Dagbo
Sgt. John Dagbo of Ilasan Police Station to be prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Paul Lucky on 20th October, 2020
11: Unknown police officers
Police to fish out, investigate and prosecute police operatives who were responsible for shooting the petitioner, Mrs Hannah Olugbodi on the 6/6/18 at Agunbiade street, Ijesha Market, Lagos
12: Inspector Adeleye Bashiru, Mr Okon, Mr Abidemi
The prosecution of Spy Police officer, Inspector Adeleye Bashiru, Mr Okon, Mr Abidemi of the Ikoyi police station as at 2010 to 2013 for the brutalization and dehumanization of the petitioner, Omeli Humphrey Darlington
13: IPO Mathew James, DPO CSP Ayodele Arogbo
The prosecution of IPO Mathew James of the Ilasan Police on 28th May, 2020 and the investigation into the conduct of the DPO CSP Ayodele Arogbo
14: Inspector Frank Akhabue
Inspector Frank Akhabue is to be prosecuted for unlawfully shooting and occasioning the death of late Cpl Patrick Bartholomew Obochi on the 6th of July, 2004
15: Officer Stephen Bayo, aka Samuel C.Y. and other policemen (names not stated)
The prosecution of Officer Stephen Bayo, aka Samuel C.Y. and other policemen (names not stated) to be prosecuted for the extrajudicial killing of late Eric Okwaji
16: Inspector Ayeni
Inspector Ayeni of Trinity Police Station, Apapa should be prosecuted for grievously injuring Mrs Gloria Ngozi Eze on the 23rd June, 2006
17: CSP Ayodele P.O Arugbo, DPO Olosan Police Station AKA ‘Gbakoje’
Prosecution of CSP Ayodele P.O Arugbo, DPO Olosan Police Station AKA ‘Gbakoje’- for extrajudicially killing late Ayuub Akanni Abdul-azeez on 20th October, 2020
18: Saka Afolabi
The prosecution of Saka Afolabi for the unlawful killing of late Ismaila A. Akapo
19: Police officers from Okoko Police Station
The police officers from Okoko Police Station who brutalized and did not release late Bukola Adeogun for medical attention on 31/1/2018, which later resulted in the death of the deceased, should be fished out and sanctioned
20: Corporal Nelson Bassey
The prosecution of Corporal Nelson Bassey who was restored to active service despite shooting at Mr Andrew Okoh and Isaac Adeshina for no reason on 22 nd November, 2011
21: SP Segun
Disciplinary action against SP Segun of Taskforce, who directed the physical abuse of the petitioner, Mr Okuwanikemi Sanusi and the illegal seizure
22: Police operatives involved in the shooting and killing unarmed persons around Tejuosho
Police to investigate and prosecute all police operatives involved in the shooting and killing unarmed persons around Tejuosho, Aralile and its environs on the 21st October, 2020 in which the petitioner was shot dead
23: Inspector Smart, Officer Dagbo, Dapo, Yemi and Dayo
Inspector Smart, Officer Dagbo, Dapo, Yemi and Dayo of the Area F Police Station to be investigated and prosecuted for the unlawful arrest, torture and grievous harm done to the petitioner, Mr Babatunde Taiwo
24: Officer Chinyere
Officer Chinyere of Ojodu Police Station to be investigated and prosecuted for her extrajudicial killing of late Charles Otoo on 21st October, 2020 at Ojodu, Lagos State
25: SP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo, DPO Olosan Police Station aka ‘Gbakoje,’ Officer ‘Oosa’ and Officer ‘Abbey’
SP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo, DPO Olosan Police Station aka ‘Gbakoje,’ Officer ‘Oosa’ and Officer ‘Abbey’ to be prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Adesina Adeoshun
26: SARS operatives
Police to fish out, investigate and prosecute SARS operatives who killed late Sulaimon Olaoye on 6th August, 2014 on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos
27: SUPOL Abass
The sanctioning of SUPOL Abass for seizing and continuing to hold the petitioner’s licensed firearms without due process
28: Sergeant Kabiru
Sergeant Kabiru (Force Number 354952) is recommended for prosecution. Kabiru was investigated at Lion Building and Zone 2 Onikan for brutalizing, assaulting and rendering naked, Mr Monday Ojo on 4th December, 2013, yet no disciplinary action was taken against him
29: Sgt Emmanuel Agabi
Sgt Emmanuel Agabi – Airport Police Command – to be investigated and prosecuted for grievous harm done to the Petitioner, Mr Chukwuma Harry
30: Policemen who were on raid from Ile Epo Police Station
Policemen who were on raid from Ile Epo Police Station on 5th February, 2020 and unlawfully shot Miss Mariam Shobukola which inflicted grievous harm to her are to be fished out, investigated and prosecuted
31: ASP Simmon Nathaniel (aka Prince) and Dele Olubiyi of Lagos Command and 4 other members of their team
ASP Simmon Nathaniel (aka Prince) and Dele Olubiyi of Lagos Command and 4 other members of their team are to be investigated and prosecuted for unlawful arrest, detention and confiscation of petitioner, Mr Okorodudu’s cars and the abuses thereof
32: Officer Sule and other police officers from Area ‘F’
Officer Sule and other police officers from Area ‘F’ as at 1990/1991 being of the police station, Ikeja are to be fished out and prosecuted for grievously brutalizing and assaulting the petioner, Mr Gboyega Igbamerun for his role in apprehending a police officer during the commission of a crime
33: Officer Akin, Ola Harlem and Abbas and other police officers
Officer Akin, Ola Harlem and Abbas and other police officers from the SARS Ikeja police station, as of November 2006 who tortured and extorted Madam Titi Agnes and her daughter and refused to grant her access to her son, are to be fished out and prosecuted for brutalizing and being responsible for the death of Taiwo Egbayeyemi while in their custody after refusing him upon a court order should be prosecuted
34: Smart of Bariga police station
Smart of Bariga police station as at 14th December, 2008 who shot and tortured Mr Segun Ishola and delayed getting him required medical attention should be fished out from anywhere he is and prosecuted
35: Unknown police officers
Police to fish out, investigate and prosecute police officers who were shooting on 12th October, 2020 at Surulere, Lagos and thereby killed late Ikechukwu Iloamuzor
36: Inspector Charles Okoro
Inspector Charles Okoro of Ikotun police station and now transferred to Area ‘F’ must be investigated and prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Fatai Ogunseye on 20th May, 2020
37: DCP Dan Okoro, officers of IRT Ikeja
DCP Dan Okoro, officers of IRT Ikeja who harassed, abused and brutalized the petitioner, Mr Devin Adekoya on 12th December, 2017 and illegally detained him for 5 days be fished out, investigated and prosecuted
38: Inspector Onimen Ehalodu aka Pastor of Meiran police station
Inspector Onimen Ehalodu aka Pastor of Meiran police station, should be prosecuted for viciously assaulting and stripping the petitioner, Adaeze Oluwatosin naked and confiscating her phone on the 3rd of October, 2020 under an unlawful allegation that she was covering policemen and a suspect with her phone
39: Sergeant Olowojoyin Rasheed
Sergeant Olowojoyin Rasheed (Dismissed, prosecuted and charged)
40: Inconclusive matter
The Ikeja Police Command should investigate the disappearance of the petitioner’s Brother, Mr Saheed, who was taken into the custody of SARS around 15th May, 2018
41: Inspector Iretegbe John, aka ‘Tallest’ and Officer ‘Offem’
Inspector Iretegbe John, aka ‘Tallest’ and Officer ‘Offem’ of Ajangbadi/Ilemba police station to be investigated and prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Mustapha Moruf Adeleke at Ajangbadi/Ojo, Lagos on 20th October, 2020
42: CSP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo aka ‘Gbakoje’
CSP Ayodele P. O. Arugbo aka ‘Gbakoje,’ DPO Olosan police station should be prosecuted for extrajudicially killing late Yemi Abdul-Kareem on 8th August, 2020
Fulani herdsmen return to Plateau community, kill two farmers
Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday killed two men in yet another attack on a village, Ancha in the Miango district in Plateau State.
SaharaReporters gathered that the two men were waylaid by the herdsmen while coming from their farm.
They were also identified as Daniel James, 32 years and Zakwe Deba, 35years.
A source said that the Fulani herdsmen attacked the two men before shooting them dead.
The source also added that police were adequately informed immediately the incident happened.
In recent times, the level of insecurity caused by attacks by Fulani herdsmen in the state had increasingly become worrisome.
Few weeks ago, in October among several previous attacks and threats, some gunmen had asked troops of the Nigerian Army to vacate their post around a village in the same Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area.
Then a company of soldiers was reportedly deployed to the area following reported attacks on the villagers by gunmen.
The troops working under the army’s Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had in the past stopped the attackers from invading the villagers.
It was earlier reported that the attackers reportedly wrote to the villages asking them to inform the troops to leave their location as they had planned to attack the community.
Meanwhile, some army commanders in the area were said to have earlier attempted to broker peace between the attackers and the villagers.
One of the leaders of the attackers, sources had said, was invited for a dialogue when some farmers were killed on their farmlands.
A source had explained that, “Because they can’t enter into the village and launch an attack, as soldiers won’t allow them, they now wait for some farmers to enter their farmland and from there they go to attack them,
“It could be difficult to ask soldiers to now follow each villager to the farm, so we thought we could broker peace through dialogue with those guys.
“We made a call through, and an agreement was reached that they would not attack the villagers again. Then at least, we had about three weeks gone and there was no attack on any farmer.”
EFCC releases ex-Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode after over 6 hours of grilling
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode after grilling him for hours.
Fani-Kayode was said to have been questioned over alleged forgery and manipulation of documents.
The former minister, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was invited to answer questions relating to the forgery of a medical report which he allegedly procured to evade his trial before a Federal High Court in Lagos, it was learnt.
However, it was gathered that the former minister arrived at the Lagos office of the commission in company with his lawyer around 2 pm and left at 8.30 pm.
He said, “Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited & I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2.00pm & left at 8.30pm. I was granted bail on self recognition. They were very polite & professional. Thanks be to God.”
Fani-Kayode is also standing trial over an alleged N4.6 billion fraud before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.
The EFCC had charged him alongside a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, and two others on 17 counts of conspiracy, money laundering, and fraud.
At the last sitting of the court on October 13, the judge had imposed a cost of N200,000 on him due to his failure to appear before the court for his re-arraignment following the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa.
He was ordered to pay the fine or stand the risk of having his bail revoked after he failed to appear before the court for his re-arraignment.
Instead of showing up in court for his re-arraignment, the former minister had sent a letter to the court, claiming that his doctors had placed him on bed rest.
Counsel for the EFCC, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari had informed the court that the letters by the second defendant had become numerous and had also become an excuse for him to evade trial.
“This is the third time he will be writing this type of letter from the same hospital. Whenever he doesn’t want to attend court, this is the type of letter we get,” she said.
But Fani-Kayode’s counsel, Bobo Fred-Ajudua, interrupted and informed the judge that although his client’s illness was a recurring one, he had attended court regularly, and this could be shown from the court’s records.
He, thereafter, asked the court to grant an adjournment in favour of his client. At that point, the trial judge decided to go through the court’s file and after searching, he discovered that the second defendant had actually sought a similar medical excuse five times.
The court then asked the defence counsel to take one of two options which were to either revoke the bail of the second defendant or to impose a fine of N200,000 to be paid before the next trial date.
“From my records, the second defendant had written the court five times excusing his trial on medical grounds. February 1, 2018; May 30, 2019; November 24, 2020; March 21, 2021, and today’s letter dated October 9, 2021.
“The second defendant is to pay a cost of N200,000 before the next adjourned date, as the recurring medical excuses have been a pattern that slows down this trial,” the judge held.
The defence counsel chose the latter option.
Justice Osaigor then adjourned the case until November 30 for re-arraignment of all the defendants.
Scams to look out for this Black-Friday
AS the curtain comes down on the year 2021, the buzz word this week will be Black Friday.
For those who are not up to speed with the concept, Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States.
Many stores offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open very early, sometimes as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving Day.
This American concept has fast become a global trend and this coming Friday, the shopping frenzy continues.
This Black Friday comes at the backdrop of dire socio-economic challenges.
While many of us will be shopping around for those crazy deals and discounts, there are some threats and scams one needs to take note of.
According to the Cnet publication, these are some of the things we need to look out for this coming Black Friday:
1. Look out for fake websites and fraudulent apps
According to tech experts, the phishing concept’s goal is for hackers to get their hands on your personal information, like your credit card number, social security or account password. Pretending to be a large retail corporation, the fraudsters send out an official-looking email or text message, usually with a link to a fraudulent website designed to look just like a legitimate site. According to experts, if you receive an email asking you to update your payment method or requesting other personal information, contact the company’s help desk to make sure the email is legit before you do anything else.
2. Card scams can also happen digitally
This, according to experts, happens when a hacker places an object over a card reader, disguised to look like part of the ATM, and then waits for people to swipe their cards. A day or week later, the thief takes the object known as a skimmer back and collects the mountain of stolen card information stored inside, which they can then use to make purchases, withdraw money and more. Tim Mackey, principal security strategist for Synopsis, suggests that people don’t save the card details on retail websites. He also suggests that if possible, one should use a third-party payment method like Apple Pay, Google Wallet or PayPal.
3. Try to wire all your transfers
According to Health Care Family magazine, on this Black Friday, try and use your credit card to purchase goods. It offers you the most protection against purchases that don’t turn out to be what you expected. A debit card can be a good choice, too, if you’re only shopping at stores and sites you trust and frequent often.
