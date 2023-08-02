President Bola Tinubu has transmitted 19 names in his second batch of ministers to the Nigerian senate for screening.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the president submitted the list through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff, on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila was accompanied to the Red Chamber by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Hassan Hadejia.

Already, the Senate had screened 25 nominees in the first batch as of the time of filing this report and there are three more nominees to go.

Gbajabiamila had last Thursday submitted the first list with 28 nominees to the red chamber and said more names would be forwarded to the upper chamber.

Here are the 19 names transmitted on Wednesday;

Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo

Bosun Tijani

Maryam Shetty

Isiak Salako

Tunji Alausa

Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Adegboyega Oyetola

Atiku Bagudu

Bello Matawalle

Ibrahim Geidam

Simon Lalong

Lola Ade-John

Proince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu

Prof Tahir Mamman

Aliyu abi Abdullahi

Alkali Ahmed Said

Heineken Lokpobiri

Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Zephaniah Jizallo