



The card for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s fight on November 15 promises to be a “mega-event”, if Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is to be believed. Netflix and MVP announced the three preliminary fights before the co-main event as Amanda Serrano takes on Katie Taylor and Tyson and Paul’s highly-anticipated eight-round bout. One of the three fights will feature Shadasia Green taking on Melinda Watpool for the WBO super middleweight title. The second will see the undefeated Lucas Bahdi put his streak on the line against another undefeated fighter: Corey Marksman. At 24 years old, Marksman will look to take down Bahdi, who is six years his senior, as he continues to make a name for himself among the lightweight crowd. Finally, Bruce Carrington will face Dana Coolwell to put his status as one of the fastest-rising featherweight to the test. Coolwell is undefeated at featherweight and with his combination of speed and size, the Australian Indigenous boxer will give Carrington a challenge unlike he’s ever seen. After the preliminary fight, there will be two matchups before Serrano-Taylor and Tyson-Paul. In the first, WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios will take on Abel Ramos in a 12-round fight for the championship.

Additionally, there will be a six-round battle between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes. Goyat currently is India’s number one boxer, amassing a record of 18-4-2 with eight knockouts while Nunes will be looking to make his name known against one of the best fighters in the world. Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of MVP, believes the diverse range of fighters will provide an experience they will not forget. “From start to finish, Paul vs. Tyson will deliver an exciting night of boxing to fans at AT&T Stadium and across the globe on Friday, November 15, beginning with an action-packed preliminary card,” he said in a statement. “Less than a year after her first title shot, MVP’s own Shadasia Green has fought her way back and is ready to claim the WBO world championship, but first she has to get through Melinda Watpool, who has her eyes on the prize. We are proud to continue our commitment to showcasing women’s boxing by featuring another title bout on this incredible card. “Corey Marksman first caught our eye on Most Valuable Prospects, and after his standout performance on Paul vs. Perry, we’re thrilled to have him return to face Lucas Bahdi, who delivered a knockout-of-the-year contender on the same card. With the thrilling addition of Shu Shu Carrington and Dana Coolwell, a proud Aboriginal fighter from the Mununjali tribe, this card truly embodies the diversity and world-class talent that defines MVP.” Don’t Miss…

And while many of the fights might be captivating, Paul’s bout with Tyson undoubtedly is the main draw. However, the fight could end sooner than expected if the YouTuber-turned-boxer is not careful with his approach against the 58-year-old Tyson and his ferocity. “If Jake moves like Larry Holmes did, around in circles, ducking punches then he might be able to survive,” Larry Holmes explained to OLBG. “But if he doesn’t move around, duck Mike’s punches, he’s not going to make it. He has to bang that jab out. Block what he throws and throw back. If he doesn’t fight Mike Tyson smartly, using movement and jabs, he won’t win. If tries to trade punches he’s not going to win. “The only way he wins the battle is if he runs,” Holmes added. “If he doesn’t use his jab and movement, it’s goodnight, Irene. He’s in trouble if he does not use his jab. You have to beat Tyson to the punch, use the jab, and be first. When the bell rings, Tyson’s going to run at him, and he’ll have to stop Mike with a strong right hand and left hook.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!