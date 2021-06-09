Fulani killed in Igangan reprisal attack

A Fulani man has been found dead at a forest in Igangan in a reprisal attack following the killing of 15 people by Fulani herdsmen three days ago.

The incident occurred on Monday after some members of the community were combing the forest in search of the killer herdsmen that attacked the community on Saturday night.

The victim, who was neither a cattle rearer nor trader, was said to have been living in Igangan since 60s.

It was gathered that the victim had tried to escape the wrath of the angry members of the community, but to no avail.

A source in the area said members of the community also destroyed the victim’s properties.