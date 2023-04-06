Fuji star Pasuma loses mum

Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, has lost his mother.

Alhaja Adijat Kuburat died on Thursday in Lagos.

Pasuma announced this in a post via his verified Instagram page.

“My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven,” Pasuma wrote Thursday, posting his picture and late Alhaja Kuburat.

Fans and entertainers who flooded the comment section consoled Pasuma.

Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri, also condoled with Pasuma, saying, “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Below are the condolences drop in his comment session.

mrmacaroni1: “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Deepest condolences.”

iyaboojofespris: “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

jamiu_azeez1: “Pls take heart Alhaji, may Allah grant her Aljanat Fidaous.”

officialtoyinadewale: “Ohh my God!! Eeyah so sorry about your loss, may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace Insha Allah. ”

safejoamama: “@officialpasuma Alaye, sorry for the loss. may mama soul continue to rest in perfect peace

ks1malaika: “Innalilai wainoilein rojiu, we love her but God love her more, may her soul Rest In Peace.”

isbae_u: “May Allah grant her Paradise and Peace stay strong sir”

iam_smalldoctor: 🕊️RIP MAAMI

koredebello: 🤍

eniola_badmus: Haa

funny joe_: RIP ❤️