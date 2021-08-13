CELEBRITIES
Fuji star Pasuma, Eniola Badmus rock life in Turkey
Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus are having the time of their lives in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey.
In different posts shared by the plus-size actress, the duo were seen having fun in a yacht party organized by the popular promoter, Billiamin Kunle Olabanji also known Billyque.
The event tagged “Pasuma and 100 friends” which was held at Fox Seaside, Avcilar Istanbul was hosted by the actress.
CELEBRITIES
‘If I was a man, I’ll break plenty of hearts’ Actress Mercy Aigbe brags
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has bragged about causing problems among ladies if she was a man.
The actress, who is currently working on a new movie project, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a man’s outfit, with beards and tribal marks.
According to the mother of two, whose hilarious look stirred several reactions online, she would break lots of hears if she was a man.
She wrote: If I was a Man, I go break plenty hearts
Reacting to the post, her colleague Nkechi Blessing confirms the words of Mercy Aigbe, saying he looks sweet even when styled as a man.
Nkechi Blessing wrote: People go chop breakfast tire,You too sweet
CELEBRITIES
Actress Wunmi Toriola is in deep sorrow
Nollywood actress, Wunmu Toriola is presently in deep sorrow following the sudden death of her good friend.
Taking to Instagram to share the sad news about the death of her friend, the mother of one wrote;
“Pls, I need help, somebody should come to my rescue ooooooo… I lost my friend, egbami oooooooooo”
As expected, fans and friends of Wunmi have stormed her comment section to console her.
See some of their comments below;
@kvngmusi wrote “Someone needs to go and console her . She’s not in a good state . Please stay safe”
@harmieebea wrote “Pls somebody should check up on her ooo she just end her live video now weeping bitterly ooo”
CELEBRITIES
Tonto Dikeh reveals her plans for Nigeria
Actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed her plans to rule the country someday.
According to Tonto, one of the reasons she went back to school is because she plans to rule the future.
Speaking further, Tonto said she is determined and she knows she will rule the country someday.
Sharing photos of herself in school, the mother of one wrote;
‘Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. BACK TO SCHOOL
I AM DETERMINED TO RULE THIS COUNTRY SOMEDAY… I AM THE PROCESS TO THE QUALITY OF LIFE I WANT.”
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
6 habits of couples who have great sex
-
LIFESTYLES17 hours ago
These are the 5 sex secrets that every woman must know about men!
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023: Igbos can’t produce president, they’re not united – Ex-minister, Ogunlewe
-
NEWS2 days ago
The bad things Ogunlewe said about Tinubu (Throwback)
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Police shut Enugu APC office
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Buhari condoles Fawehinmi family over son’s death
-
NEWS1 day ago
Hushpuppi: 31 Northern lawyers set to defend Abba Kyari
-
NEWS11 hours ago
#FreeNnamdiKanu: Biafrans in South Africa protest at Kenyan, British embassies (VIDEO)