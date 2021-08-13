Fuji star Pasuma, Eniola Badmus rock life in Turkey

Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus are having the time of their lives in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey.

In different posts shared by the plus-size actress, the duo were seen having fun in a yacht party organized by the popular promoter, Billiamin Kunle Olabanji also known Billyque.

The event tagged “Pasuma and 100 friends” which was held at Fox Seaside, Avcilar Istanbul was hosted by the actress.