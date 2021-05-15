Fugitive wanted by ICPC over $65m Fraud not my in-law, says Buhari

The Presidency has dissociated President Muhammadu Buhari from Gimba Yau Kumo, who was recently declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in connection with a $56 million fraud.

Some national dailies and online media platforms had claimed that Yau Kumo was a son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, having allegedly been married to one of his daughters, Fatima, since 2016.

However, in a statement issued on Friday night by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency described the attempt to link the alleged fraudster as “an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting”.

According to the statement, the alleged suspect was indeed married to an unnamed member of the President’s family, but clarified that the said marriage ended sometime back.

Addressing the supposed relationship between President Buhari and the alleged suspect, the Presidency noted that the ongoing prosecution move by the ICPC only supports the authenticity of the administration’s fight against corruption, not minding who is involved.

“A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared “an in-law of the President” wanted in connection with fraud involving a large sum of money, USD65 million to be exact.

“This should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President; which in fact is the case.

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage; that relationship ended some years ago.

“It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is, in our view, an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

“The President’s position at all times is that the law be allowed to take its course. As is well known of him, President Muhammadu Buhari will not provide any cover for crime, no matter who is involved,” the statement said.