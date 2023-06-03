Saturday, June 3, 2023
HomeNEWSFuel subsidy: Tell Nigerians what you inherited from Buhari – Shehu Sani...
NEWS

Fuel subsidy: Tell Nigerians what you inherited from Buhari – Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Tinubu to keep aside party solidarity and tell the country the truth about what he inherited from erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Sani claimed it was unfair to ask poor Nigerians to make sacrifices without knowledge of details of what happened under the last administration.

The social critic’s demands were contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

“The Tinubu Government must set aside party solidarity and tell the country the truth about what they inherited as contained in the handover book. It’s unfair to ask the poor masses to make sacrifices without knowing the details of what happened under the last administration,” Sani tweeted.

His statement is coming on the heels of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu government with its consequent hike in the pump price of petroleum products across the country.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, had also issued threats that its members nationwide would embark on strike next Wednesday if the government failed to revert to the status quo.

 

Previous article
Subsidy Removal: Revert to status quo – TUC tells FG
Next article
EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC To Probe Controller-General Of Nigerian Fire Service, Abdulganiyu, Deputy For N70million Job Racketeering, Other Infractions
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network