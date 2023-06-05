The National Association of Nigeria Nurses And Midwives (NANNM), Senior Staff Union in Colleges Of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), Nigerian Union Of Journalists and other workers’ unions have mobilised their members for the planned nationwide strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC) on Wednesday.

This was seen by SahareReproters in copies of press statements released by these unions in response to a previous letter written by NLC to all its 43 affiliate unions to mobilise for a scheduled industrial action scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The NLC had urged all national leaderships of various labour unions to mobilise their members for the action and ensure full compliance with the directives in a letter written to the affiliates and signed by the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

It noted that services in both the public and private sectors were expected to be fully withdrawn by Wednesday, following the recent hikes in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise called petrol across the country due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

In various press statements released by the NLC affiliates on Monday, the groups expressed their readiness to join NLC to shut down all services across Nigeria to protest against the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by the Nigerian government.

In a letter released by NANNM Deputy General Secretary, Elder Otairu Daniel Shaibu, the strike was aimed to protest against fraudulent increment in fuel prices in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Arising from the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress on the 2nd June, 2023 at the Labour House, Abuja, it was resolved that Congress would embark on a nationwide industrial action and withdrawal of services against the fraudulent increase in the prices of fuel across the thirty-Six states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the FCT.

“The proposed strike was billed to commence on Wednesday 7th June, 2023. Consequently, all State Councils of our Association are by this notice directed to mobilize our members in strict compliance with the directive of the National Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

Other affiliates who have also mobilised their members for the strike include Judiciary Staff Union Of Nigeria, Maritime Workers’ Union Of Nigeria, Nigerian Local Government Employees, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational And Associated Institutions and the National Union of Civil Engineering Construction Furniture & Wood Workers (NUCECFWW).