Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced palliatives for civil servants in the state with each worker to receive additional N10,000 monthly.

He said it is part of his administration’s effort to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the workers, adding that the state’s 50,196 workforce will now work in shifts and from home.

Oborevwori who stated this shortly after the swearing-in of 26 commissioners as members of the State Executive Council, Tuesday, in Asaba, called on them to ensure fairness, equity and justice to guide their actions for effective service delivery.

The governor assured that the additional monthly N10,000 to support the workers would commence in August and last for three months.

He explained that workers on grade level 1-14 will run two shifts with one set reporting to the office from Mondays to Wednesdays, and another set will be reporting on Thursdays and Fridays while working days for workers on grade levels 15 and above are to be worked out by the various MDAs as suitable to them.

The governor explained that he has set up a Committee to plan for the provision of palliatives for people living with disabilities, widows, poor and vulnerable households and the aged in the society.

He said, “We are keeping faith with the electorate to make life richer and more fulfilling for them as contained in the M.O.R.E Agenda. I am pleased to report that this administration has taken decisive steps to improve the welfare of our workers, which is an integral part of the MORE agenda.

“To cushion the hardship our people are facing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and the downward spiral of the naira against the dollar, I have approved the payment of N10, 000 to the fifty thousand, one hundred and ninety-six workers (50,196) in the state public service for the next three months starting from August.”

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in commissioners, Miss Orode Uduaghan, who is a daughter of Emmanuel Uduaghan, former governor of the state, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve and pledged the unalloyed loyalty and commitment of the Commissioners in the execution of his administration’s M.O.R.E agenda.

Those sworn-in as commissioners are: Odinigwe Odigie Daniel; Joan Onyemaechi, Jerry Ehiwario; Charles Aniagwu; Kingsley Ashibuogwu; Michael Ifeanyi Anoka; Pat. Ajudua, Darlington Ijeh; Fidelis OkenmorTilije; Funyei Manager; Godknows Angele, Joseph Onojaeme; Emamusi Obiodeh; Perez Omoun, Orode Uduaghan; Isaac Tosan Wilkie; Agbateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi; Samuel Oligida; Tonukari Johnbull; Etagherure Ejiro Terry; Mrs. Rose Ezewu; Jamani Tommy Ejiro; Onoriode Agofure; Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben; Vincent Oyibode, and Sonny Akporokiamo Ekedayen.