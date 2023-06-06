Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has approved a temporary reduction of workdays to three days a week for state public servants.

The State Chief Press Secretary, Murtala Atoyrbi, who made this known in a statement on Monday said that the workdays reduction by the state government was a temporary palliative measure to bring some ease to workers following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Nigerian Government.

According to Atoyrbi, the State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole, announced the governor’s approval for workdays’ reduction from five days to three days a week on Monday.

The State Head of Service directed all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to immediately work out a format indicating the alternating work days for each worker under them.

Oluwole however warned the workers in the state “not to abuse the magnanimity of the Governor, stressing that the regular monitoring of MDAs by her office would be intensified to ensure strict compliance.”