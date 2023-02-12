Fuel scarcity: Transporters suspend strike plan

Transporters who threatened to occupy the headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over acute fuel and gasoline scarcity have suspended their plan.

The suspension followed the intervention of the Mele Kyari-led management of the NNPCL and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva to resolve the fuel crisis.

On Monday, 6th February 2023, the groups which identified themselves as Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria, (COMAN), Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), National Association of Traders of Nigeria, (NASTAN), Luxurious Bus Operators Union (LUBOU), Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN) and Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria, TADAN, issued a communique in which they gave a 78-hour to the NNPL to resolve fuel crisis.

In the warning strike action, the groups demanded the removal of Mele Abba Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva as part of moves to resolve the crisis, but a statement issued by their national chairmen, and signed by Chief Boniface Ogwu Ikedi and Dr Basil Ahoade Ekanem on behalf of four others, said the suspension of the strike was as a result of improvement in the availability of fuel across the country.

The group stated: “Our members have monitored activities of some filling stations across the six geographical zones and discovered availability of fuel with a fair pump price adjusted between N195 to N198 per litre.”

Accordingly, the groups said, “the red alert issued to our members has been withdrawn.”

The statement reads in part: “We acknowledged prompt intervention in the fuel scarcity which has led to its availability across the country.

“We commend the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Abba Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva for their effort so far, no doubt made fuel available.”