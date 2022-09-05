NEWS
Fuel scarcity looms in northern states as IPMAN shuts NNPC depots
There is a palpable fear of yet another lingering fuel scarcity as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), commences the picketing of nine northern depots of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, over the non-payment of accumulated transportation money.
The association’s members, who thronged the Kano NNPC depot as early as 7 am on Monday, promised to lock down all the depots in the north for three days until their dues were paid.
Speaking, the Secretary of the Association, Alhaji Gana Girgire, said the government owes them unpaid transportation accumulated money for 10 months, and nobody is talking to them about the payments.
He said apart from the non-payment of the transportation accumulated money; their members face serious problems of lack of good roads after loading from the south and insecurities.
Gana hints that the prices of trailer tires have skyrocketed, and they had to struggle when their tires are damaged because of bad roads.
“For these and many more reasons we are embarking on this three-day picketing and protests till our money are paid,” he added.
NEWS
Electricity workers urge Buhari to reverse power privatisation
Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have disclosed that privatisation of the power sector in the country has failed.
The workers made this disclosure on Monday.
The workers, who spoke at a press conference in Ibadan on Monday, called on the present government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the privatisation of the power sector.
Assistant General Secretary, Western Zone of NUEE, Comrade Modupeoluwa Akinola, while addressing journalists on behalf of his colleagues, explained that privatisation of the power sector has negative consequences on workers and members of the public.
Akinola, while speaking, further added that the union had, before the privatisation of the power sector, kicked against the privatisation of the sector.
He alleged that privatisation will always seek to protect and defend the profit interest of the business owners against the general interest of the people.
He said, “Power privatisation has failed. We of the electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, Western zone decide to organise this press conference to draw the attention of the general public to the age-long position of our great union on the privatisation of the power sector, its attendant consequences and the basis for an unrelented defense and protection of members of our union.
“Our union rejects the planned privitisation of the TCN, demands a full renationalisation of the power sector under a democratic control of a board that includes the representatives of workers and consumers, and holds that no amount of intimidation, falsehood including misrepresentation of facts can deterred us from continuing to express our opposition to the privatisation of the power sector in defense of the interest of our members and the people.
“Gentlemen of the press, it will interest you to know that, prior to the eventual privatisation of the power sector in 2013, our union was at the forefront of several agitations and campaigns which included street protests, town hall meetings, symposia and picketings organised by mass of Nigerian people to stop and halt the then move for the privitisation exercise.
“Our opposition to the privatisation policy was informed by our understanding and conviction that privatisation will always seek to protect and defend the profit interest of the business owners against the general interest of the people for affordable and regular electricity. This has no doubt been confirmed by the daily agony and pain being experienced by our members and Nigerian people since privatisation of the power sector over 9 years ago”.
NEWS
13 kidnapped Kebbi Federal College students remain in captivity 15 months after
Four hundred and fifty days after bandits stormed the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State and abducted 80 students from the school, 13 of the students have remained in captivity.
Bandits loyal to a kingpin, Dogo Gide, stormed the school on June 17, 2021, kidnapped 80 students and five teachers of the school.
Malam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser Media to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on January 8, 2022, had confirmed that 30 students and a teacher of the College have also been freed by their abductors.
Also, on June, 8, 2022, spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Onyeama Nwachukwu disclosed in a statement that a fresh set of the abductees, comprising the teacher and three students, were rescued at Makuku.
Another batch of the students have also been released after payment of ransom, leaving 13 of them with the bandits.
The development has left their parents and relations with uncertainty, with news that some of them have been married off to the bandits.
NEWS
Zamfara govt pays N25 million outstanding debt to NBC
The Zamfara State government says it has settled N25 million outstanding licence fees to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) which accumulated since 2017.
According to a press statement issued to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital by the commissioner of Information, Hon. Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, Governor Bello Mohammed gave the approval for the immediate payment of the debt to the commission last week to avert shutting down the State media organization’s.
“The money which has already been paid into the commission’s account on Friday last week is part of the government’s promises to keep cordial working relations with the commission and other media outfits to ensure people are fully informed of government programmes and policies for the development of the State,” the statement added.
The commissioner said that the State government had paid N5 million out of the initial N37 million debt since last year.
Dosara congratulated the people of the State for having a responsible and highly responsive governor like him and urged the people of the State to continue praying for the governor for more blessings to the State.
Trending
-
SPORTS2 days ago
David Moyes ‘confronts’ referee in furious dressing room row over Chelsea controversy
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
Spencer Pratt explains why he called Lisa Kudrow the ‘worst human’
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Man Utd new boy Antony handed debut vs Arsenal
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Erling Haaland felt sorry for Robert Lewandowski after failed Bayern Munich transfer
-
NEWS2 days ago
NBA crisis: Akeredolu slams Akintola for calling Akpata a boy
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits kidnap four persons in Buhari’s state
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man Utd team-mates after Arsenal victory
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Courtney Stodden slams Bethenny Frankel after Kardashian jabs
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings