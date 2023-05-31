Fuel scarcity hits Anambra, dealers jerk price to N700

There was worsening scarcity of petrol in Anambra State on Tuesday.

This is following the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Tinubu had during his inaugural speech announced an end to fuel subsidy, saying it was unrealizable, and that funds used for the subsidy would be channeled into other areas.

On Tuesday, several motorists queued at a few petrol stations that opened for business in Awka, while a greater percentage of the fuel stations in the state failed to open.

Though there was an announcement of a sit-at-home exercise on Tuesday to commemorate Biafra Day, it could not be ascertained if the closure of fuel stations was because of the order, or the unavailability of petroleum products.

In some of the fuel stations visited by our correspondent, it was found that fuel was sold at varied prices.

While some stations sold for N400, many others pegged the price at N500. A source said that at Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area, some stations sold for as much as N700 per litre.