Fuel scarcity: FG begins 15-day emergency fuel supply

Following the continued scarcity of petrol across the country, the Federal Government says it has begun a 15-day emergency fuel supply to ensure the commodity circulates across the length and breadth of the country.

The government also disclosed that vessels importing Premium Motor Spirit would continue to berth at the shore to discharge petrol to different depots, from where the product would be distributed to different filling stations.

The South-West Regional Coordinator of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMPDRA), Ayo Cardoso, confirmed that aside from the 240 million litres offloaded at various depots on Monday, close to 85 million litres of petrol were offloaded as of Tuesday evening.

Cardoso insisted that the product would soon be available across the nooks and crannies of the country, saying the government was doing its best to ensure massive distribution of PMS.

Cardoso disclosed that more vessels would keep arriving in Nigeria for two weeks, starting from last Monday. This, he said, would include continuous distribution of petrol to filling stations.

According to him, each state of the federation has its allocations, saying the same will be delivered to reduce the queues at filling stations.

“As I said earlier, there would be enough fuel across Nigeria soon. We have received over 300 million litres as of Tuesday. More have arrived as we speak, but I can’t give you the figure. Vessels will keep arriving in Nigeria for 15 days, which started counting on Monday, and we will keep distributing the product across the nation.

“The masses should not panic; all these will soon vanish. We are not prioritising anywhere, each state has its allocation to be delivered accordingly,” Cardoso stated.

