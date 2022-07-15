NEWS
Fuel queues disappear as marketers dispense above N165
The queues by motorists for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, which had persisted since February in Abuja and environs, gradually disappeared on Thursday as more filling stations joined in dispensing the product.
It was, however, observed that some retail outlets dispensed the commodity at rates above the approved N165/litre price, particularly filling stations located in the suburbs of Abuja.
This came as members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria told our correspondent that they were not aware of any meeting between oil marketers and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority.
The NMDPRA had stated on Wednesday that it was meeting with oil marketers on issues bordering on the cost of petrol, payment of bridging claims and other concerns in the downstream oil sector.
The regulator, however, kept mute on Thursday when contacted to speak on whether there would be an increase in petrol price going by the demands of IPMAN, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, as well as the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association.
It was observed that filling stations in Abuja dispensed petrol at their own rates, as Khalif retail station in Kubwa, for instance, sold the commodity at N250/litre on Thursday to motorists.
Commenting on the development, the National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, noted that the current situation with petrol price showed that the government was not against calls for an upward review of PMS price.
“The issue about increasing PMS price has been their (government) only solution to ending subsidy, but because of this (2023) election that is coming they are restricting themselves,” he stated.
On whether the government through the NMDPRA had any meeting with IPMAN members, Ukadike replied, “I’m not aware of any such meeting, but if there was any meeting I’ll let you know.”
When told that the queues in Abuja and neighbouring states were gradually disappearing, the IPMAN official stated that more marketers had returned from the Sallah break to resume business.
Also, the Secretary, Abuja-Suleja IPMAN, Mohammed Shuaibu, whose unit covers Abuja, Kogi, Niger and parts of Nasarawa and Kaduna, said he was not aware of the meeting between the NMDPRA and marketers.
“I don’t have any information about that. The NMDPRA should come out clean. However, I’ll like to state that the government knows where the problem is,” he stated.
Shuaibu added, “As far as the government allows NNPC to be the sole importer of this product when our refineries are ineffective, then the crisis will continue. We have two refineries in Port Harcourt, one in Warri and another one in Kaduna, which is more or less a scrap right now.
LIVE UPDATE: Osun State Governorship Election
Election Day in Osun has started with relative peace, as voters have been observed conducting themselves in an orderly manner as they wait to cast their votes in the Osun gubernatorial election.
On Friday, July 16, 2022, there was slight apprehension when the Osogbo NURTW chairman, Kazeem Oyewale, aka Asiri Eniba, was arrested by a detachment of the Nigerian Army at his Ojurin, Old Garage office.
Oyewale was later paraded in the evening by the Osun State Police Command, alongside some of his boys who were also arrested.
His arrest, many speculated, may have been due to the many complaints by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Oyewale was instrumental in unleashing violence in most parts of the State capital, Osogbo.
Also, an angry Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Larooye threatened to lay curse on the Osogbo NURTW boss when suspected thugs believed to be under his directive attacked the PDP entourage as it paid a visit to the monarch in his palace in Osogbo.
At Ward 4, Polling Units 17, 18, 19, 20, as of the time of filing this report, accreditation of voters had started.
Voters, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed optimism that the exercise would be peaceful without any case of violence.
Confront terrorists, eliminate them, Buhari tells security agents
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, in Jaji, Kaduna State, said the last 12 years have been “very challenging” for the country, considering the different security threats that have been confronting it.
He also promised that his regime will ramp up support for the military to “wipe out terrorists off the face of the earth” and bring peace to the country.
According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at the graduation of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.
The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari lauds combat readiness, operational capability of Nigerian military, pledges more support in fight against insurgency.’
Sri Lankan president sends resignation letter after fleeing to Singapore
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has submitted a letter of resignation, two government sources said on Thursday, after he fled to Singapore following mass protests over his country’s economic meltdown.
Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country’s parliament late on Thursday, two sources said.
The letter was received by the country’s parliamentary speaker, his office said in a statement on Thursday, after it was flown from Singapore, where the leader fled to.
The speaker’s office said it will verify the authenticity of the letter, complete all legal processes and make an official announcement about Rajapaksa’s resignation on Friday.
In commercial capital Colombo, troops patrolled the streets to enforce a curfew.
Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family’s role in a crippling economic crisis, headed on to Singapore on a Saudi Arabian airline flight, according to a person familiar with the situation.
A passenger on the flight, who declined to be named, told Reuters that Rajapaksa was met by a group of security guards and was seen leaving the airport VIP area in a convoy of black vehicles.
Airline staff on the flight told Reuters the president, dressed in black, flew business class with his wife and two bodyguards, describing him as “quiet” and “friendly”.
Singapore’s foreign ministry said Rajapaksa had entered the country on a private visit, and had not sought or been granted asylum.
His decision on Wednesday to make his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president triggered more protests, with demonstrators storming parliament and the premier’s office demanding that he quit too.
“We want Ranil to go home,” Malik Perera, a 29-year-old rickshaw driver who took part in the parliament protests, said on Thursday. “They have sold the country, we want a good person to take over, until then we won’t stop.”
Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.
Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards fled the country on an air force plane early on Wednesday and headed to the Maldives.
Inside the president’s residence early on Thursday, ordinary Sri Lankans wandered the halls, taking in the building’s extensive art collection, luxury cars and swimming pool.
“The fight is not over,” said Terance Rodrigo, a 26-year-old student who said he had been inside the compound since it was taken over by protesters on Saturday along with the prime minister’s official residence.
“We have to make society better than this. The government is not solving people’s problems.”
The usual protest sites, however, were calm and organizers handed back the president and prime minister’s residences to the government on Thursday evening.
“With the president out of the country…, holding the captured places holds no symbolic value anymore,” Chameera Dedduwage, one of the organizers, told Reuters.
But another organizer, Kalum Amaratunga, said a crackdown could be imminent after Wickremesinghe branded some protesters “fascists” in an address the previous evening.
The government imposed a curfew in Colombo from noon (0630 GMT) on Thursday to early morning on Friday in a bid to prevent further unrest. Local media showed armored vehicles with soldiers atop patrolling the city’s streets.
The military said troops were empowered to use force to protect people and public property.
One dead, 84 hurt in clashes
Police said one person was killed and 84 injured in clashes between riot police and protesters on Wednesday near the parliament and prime minister’s office, as people demanded the ouster of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.
The army said two soldiers were seriously injured when they were attacked by protesters near parliament on Wednesday evening and that their weapons and magazines were snatched.
Police said the man who died was a 26-year-old protester who succumbed after he was injured near the premier’s office.
Former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, both brothers of the president, informed the Supreme Court through their lawyer that they would remain in the country until at least Friday.
They were responding to a petition filed by anti-corruption body Transparency International seeking action “against persons responsible for the current economic crisis”.
Immigration officials had stopped Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country on Tuesday.
Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president on July 20 and a top ruling party source told Reuters that Wickremesinghe was the party’s first choice, although no decision had been taken. The opposition’s choice is their main leader, Sajith Premadasa, the son of a former president.
