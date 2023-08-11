Fuel price may go up over naira slump

Nigerians are apprehensive of a possible hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol following the fall of the naira against the United States dollar and the recent rise in global crude oil prices.

Although no official announcement concerning the likely increase in petrol price has been made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other oil marketers have, they have also affirmed that the scarcity of foreign exchange and crude oil price rise were key factors that determined PMS price.

Petrol price moved up from N198/litre in May to over N500/litre in June after President Bola Tinubu removed subsidy on PMS.

The cost jumped again to over N600/litre in July, and there were concerns that it might rise further in August, going by the crash of the naira against the dollar.

The naira dropped below N900 against the dollar on Thursday at the parallel market. It also fell against the US dollar at the official Importers and Exporters forex window.

Also on Thursday, Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil, was traded at about $87/barrel. It traded for less than $80/barrel few weeks ago.

With these latest trend, some oil marketers have confirmed the possibility of another hike in petrol price this month.

The President, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, Billy Gillis-Harry, said, “So long as the naira is losing against the dollar, the price of petrol in our retail outlets will continue to increase.”

He called on Tinubu to make sure that Nigeria’s refineries were put back to use.

Also speaking on the development, the National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chinedu Okonkwo, said the downstream oil sector had been fully deregulated and, the cost of PMS would continue to fluctuate.

“When there is deregulation and no subsidy, the price of petrol would either go up or come down. But if you want to profiteer, those who bring in and sell at cheaper rates would put you out of business.”