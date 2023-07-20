Fuel price hike: Tinubu, governors working to address hardship – Uzodinma

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has said that it is working with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to address the current hardship being faced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidies and the increase in petrol pump prices.

Chairman of the forum and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State stated this while addressing newsmen at the end of its closed-door meeting last Wednesday night in Abuja.

Recall that the PGF is an umbrella body of state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodinma described the meeting as successful, saying it discussed other national issues.

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase on both food, petroleum products and cost of living is being addressed,” he said.

He added that, “The sub-national government is working with the Federal Government to address the development.”

Uzodinma stated that the National Executive Council, NEC, would discuss further how to address the development to lessen the burden on the citizenry when it meets.

He also said the governors received, in good faith, the recent resignation of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s National Chairman and Sen. Iyola Omisore, the National Secretary, saying their resignation was voluntary.

“We are happy with their services and they are happy too; we are in support of their actions and they would continue to be commended.

“We respect and recognise the services they have rendered to our great party. Their resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party,” he said.