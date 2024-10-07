Fubara inspects burnt Rivers LG secretariat, condemns arsonists attack

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has paid a visit to the Secretariat of the Ikwerre Local Government Council in Isiokpo.

The visit was to asses the extent of damage on the Secretariat which was attacked by arsonists on Monday.

The governor was outside the state when the incident happened.

Fubara along with with colleagues were in Akwa Ibom to commiserate with Governor Eno Umo, whose wife passed on to glory recently.

The inferno burnt office equipment, shattered glasses, files, chairs and tables, and other consumables.

Ikwerre was one of the Local Government Areas where unidentified men set buildings ablaze as the newly elected council officials were to assume offices.

The burning of LG secretariats came after the police officers securing the 23 council secretariats were withdrawn by the commissioner of police.

Despite the police opting out of the exercise that produced the newly elected LG chairmen, Governor Siminalayi Fubara insisted that the election be held on Saturday.

Following the conclusion of the polls amid heightened tension, the Action People’s Party (APP) won 22 chairmanship positions out of 23 in the oil-rich state while the Action Alliance (AA) won a seat.

Governor Fubara swore in the 23 newly elected local government chairmen in Rivers State on Sunday but some of the LG bosses were attacked upon assumption of office on Monday.

