Fubara congratulates Sanusi on reinstatement as 14th Emir of Kano

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II on his reinstatement as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Governor Fubara said that he received the news of the reinstatement of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with great excitement, particularly coming at a time Khalifa Sanusi II was in the Rivers State to add impetus to his administration’s initiative to reshape the economic trajectory of the State.

He noted that Sanusi’s reinstatement by the Kano State Government at this time shows that Muhammad Sanusi II’s dethronement on March 9, 2020, was against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kano State.

Fubara said that act was “an unjust act to the millions of people who believed in his reign while on the revered throne”.

The Governor commended the Kano State Government for listening to the yearnings of the people, and acting to correct the wrongs of the past, and urged the people to give the Sarki of the ancient city of Kano the maximum support to succeed.

He also urged the spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi order of Nigeria, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, to lead the over 50 million adherents of the Sufi order in Nigeria with love, wisdom and courage while bringing lasting peace, justice, equity and fairness to all in the city of Kano.

“I wish the 14th Emir of Kano a successful and fruitful reign that will bring progress and prosperity to the people of the State”, the Governor said.

