NEWS
FRSC states position on its personnel carring fire arms
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has debunked the rumour making the rounds that its personnel of the have started carrying guns or any other fire arms whether on patrol or any other official duty.
In a statement on Sunday by Mr. Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, said the explanation has become very pertinent, following the image of an operative who was captured on camera carrying fire arms in a position that suggests he was on official duty.
Kazeem said: “The viral report should be disregarded in totality as it’s just but an old and re-circulated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018.
“The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintenance of discipline of the Corps
“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu while reacting to the image that is being re-circulated has stated that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps do not currently carry arms and advise members of the public should disregard the image being re-circulated.
“The public is by this publication called upon to desist from believing such fake image as the Corps continues to commit itself to making the roads safer for all to use.”
NEWS
Troops kill three terrorists, recover arms in Kaduna
The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops killed three bandits and recovered weapons in Kaduna State.
Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations in a statement on Sunday, said troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army during operation clear the North West of banditry and terrorism, neutralized three bandits and terrorists along Sabon Birni, Dogondawa-Kuyelo and Farin Ruwa communities in Kaduna State.
According to him, the troops, while on a fighting patrol, came in contact with unconfirmed number of bandits and in the ensuing shoot out , eliminated 3 of the terrorists.
He said the items recovered includes; two AK 47 rifles, nine magazines, seven Baofeng communication radios, one Tecno mobile phone, 120 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition , one power generator and a motorcycle.
The statement, however, urged all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that would assist the troops in their operations against the criminal elements.
NEWS
Jigawa man drowns rescuing cow, animal survives
An 18-year-old man, Adamu Musa of Unguwar Magina, Buji town, in Buji Local Government Area, Jigawa State, has lost his life in a pond while trying to rescue his Cow that slipped and fell into the pond while grazing around the area.
The Jigawa State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, CSC Adamu Shehu, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday
He said the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday at around 2 pm when the young man took two of his cows to the farm and let them loose to feed from the grasses nearby.
He said, sadly, one of the cows slipped and fell into a pond located close to the farm where they were grazing.
The PRO pointed out that, on sighting what happened, Musa rushed to rescue his cow, but was drowned, and despite the combined efforts of the locals and the NSCDC personnel to rescue him, he was not found until 1 am on Sunday (today).
“The body was thoroughly examined, confirmed dead and handed over to his parents for proper burial while the cow was rescued alive,” Shehu said.
NEWS
Bandits kidnap four persons in Buhari’s state
Four people from Dutsen Reme, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State have been kidnapped
The incident happened at the low cost project quarters area on Friday night.
President Muhammadu Buhari is from Katsina.
The abduction occurred at about 10pm while it was raining.
A source from Dutsen Reme said that the terrorists carried out their illicit act unchallenged.
According to the source, “We were informed through phone calls by villagers around Maska that bandits in large numbers were likely heading to our quarters and we immediately informed the police and the military personnel. But before their arrival, the bandits had already kidnapped four people.”
He added that Bishir Shitu Sallau, a staff of High Court Funtua and one Safiyanu, a student of College of Education in Abuja were abducted by the bandits.
According to him, those abducted had already hidden their wives in a restroom, adding that “the husbands were taken away by the bandits when they could not see their wives, the bandits had asked of their wives.”
The source explained that at the project quarters, the bandits abducted one Lauratu Jibril and her stepdaughter, after her husband, Malam Jibril, narrowly escaped.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Timothée Chalamet stuns crowd in backless halter at Venice Film Festival
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kandi ends friendship with Marlo
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
J Balvin takes selfies with Pope Francis at the Vatican
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ganduje inducts new Kano commissioners, assigns ministries
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Jonathan should be respected for hosting Tinubu who plotted his downfall – Ohanaeze
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Spencer Pratt, Bethenny Frankel call Lisa Kudrow ‘the worst human’
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Salma Hayek rocks red bikini on boat for 56th birthday
-
NEWS1 day ago
Seven die as flood overruns seven Niger councils
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings