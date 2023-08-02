



Former boxing world champion Carl Froch has opened up on WhatsApp messages from Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. The ex-super-middleweight champion is no stranger to making divisive comments, and it appears that two of the biggest names in the sport have had enough.

Froch retired in 2014 with an impressive record of 35 wins, 24 of which came via knock-out, in 35 fights. Since leaving the ring the 46-year-old has turned to punditry, where he is not afraid to voice his unfiltered opinions. The British-born fighter has recently been embroiled in a war of words with Anthony Joshua, who criticised the pair’s former coach Robert McCracken. After taking issue with his comments, Froch has since revealed that Joshua attempted to reach out via text. Speaking to The Daily Star, he said: “I have no personal animosity with him, but when I speak on my channel – Froch on Fighting, it’s the best YouTube channel out there – I just try to be honest.

“I say what the fans are thinking and sometimes it hurts people. They know the truth hurts. “I have had three or four messages from AJ, but he has deleted them before I could see them on WhatsApp. That’s a true story.” AJ isn’t the only fighter who has attempted to confront Froch in recent weeks. Tyson Fury has also reached out after taking issue with his comments ahead of his bout against former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou.

“Tyson Fury messaged me the other day, just to justify the Ngannou fight, which is just about the money, but we know that anyway,” he said. “I have had a couple of messages but it’s all friendly, no nasty stuff. The only person who was ever nasty was George Groves.” Fury and Francis Ngannou have agreed to fight in Saudi Arabia on October 29 after proposed bouts against either Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk fell through. Anthony Joshua will instead face Dillian Whyte in a rematch fight on August 12 at the O2 Arena. The pair first fought back in 2009 as amateurs with Whyte claiming the win on points. Both fighters squared up again in 2015 with AJ claiming the win via TKO in the seventh round.





