Fresh protesters storm Appeal Court, ask tribunal to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

A new set of protesters on Monday morning stormed the Court of Appeal headquarters in Abuja, seat of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) , asking the tribunal to stop the inauguration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The protesters, in their numbers armed with various placards, urged the court to stop the inauguration, on the premise that there are still several pending issues involving the APC candidate.

They also chanted slogans, advocating for justice and transparency in the legal process at the Tribunal and good governance.

They also demanded an immediate arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu by the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS).

The Tribunal will today rule on LP and PDP’s motions for live broadcast of the court proceedings

More to follow: