Fresh hits Lagos PDP over LG polls

A fresh crisis is brewing in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the release of guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming local government elections by the state Chairman, Engr Deji Doherty.

Engr Doherty who has been in a running battle with most of his colleagues in the State Working Committee (SWC), leading to his suspension recently, released the guidelines on Friday.

It would be recalled that the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had released the timetable for the elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Amid the lingering internal strife in the state PDP, the chairman released the guidelines which, it was learnt, did not go down well with most of the executive members who said they were not carried along.

A member of the state executive said the timetable was unilaterally planned and released by the chairman without the input of other executive members.

It was further learnt that the other factions of the party opposed to Doherty may counter the embattled chairman this week over the release of the guidelines.

The executive member who spoke on condition of anonymity said the position of the aggrieved members would be made public during the week, insisting that key members of the executive were sidelined.