Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC as party suspends Chairman

Fresh crisis has engulfed Ondo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a faction has passed a vote of no confidence in the state chairman, Isaac Kekemeke.

The party was engulfed in serious crisis before the November 26, 2016 governorship election, which led into closure of the partysecretariat for several months.

Also, as a result of the crisis, which arose from the outcome of the party’s primary election last year, a new leadership of the party under the chairmanship of Mr Ade Adetimehin has emerged.

However, there were indications, yesterday, that a fresh crisis may soon rock the party with a resolution of the state executive committee of the party demanding Kekemeke’s probe.

At a meeting, yesterday, a three-member disciplinary committee was set up, to investigate Kekemeke’s activities, with a view to sanctioning him, in accordance with the party’s constitution.

It would be recalled that a governorship aspirant of the party, Dr Segun Abraham, believed to be the anointed candidate of the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently challenging the outcome of the party’s primary election before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kekemeke was alleged to be Abraham’s arch supporter allegedly worked for him during the party’s primary election.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, who confirmed the development, gave the names of the committee members to probe Kekemeke as Rasheed Badmus, Yusuf Ogunleye, while he (Adesanya) will chair the committee.

Adesanya also alleged that Kekemeke has, since the emergence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, failed to discharge his responsibilities, as provided by the party’s constitution.