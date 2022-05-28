Fresh crisis hits Kebbi APC as two ex-governors, Aliero, Dakingari withdraw from party’s primaries

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo has again proved that he is in-charge when it comes to the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi.

His candidates on Friday won both the House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats for Oshodi constituency 1.

Prior to the primaries on Friday, there had been series of internal crisis between Oluomo’s camp and some party leaders in Oshodi.

MC Oluomo had been engaged in a power tussle with the leaders of the party over the control of the party in the local government.

In the House of Reps seat, MC Oluomo’s preferred candidate, Bashiru Dawodu won the primary, beating three others candidates.

Dawodu, the incumbent member representing the constituency in House of Reps, scored 18 votes out of the 25 delegates’ votes

In the House of Assembly primary, Stephen Olukayode Ogundipe clinched the APC ticket.

Ogundipe popularly known as Omojuomolo defeated the incumbent member representing Oshodi Constituency I, Hakeem Olushola Sokunle to win the APC ticket.

Sokunle was seeking a third return to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He first took a shot at the state assembly in 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2019, he was re-elected for another term after crossing over to the APC.

The primary election was held at the Cooperative hall of the local government on Oyetayo Street.

Oshodi Constituency 1 has 25 ad-hoc delegates drawn from five wards.

Dawodu, a medical doctor, rode on the back of MC Oluomo to win in 2019 after series of attempts in the past.

Both, however, fell apart few months after Dawodu was elected due to irreconcilable differences .

MC Oluomo was said to be angry with Dawodu for not honouring agreements he (Dawodu) had with him prior to his victory in 2019.

In the run-up to the primary, Oluomo was said to have put his weight behind a former Chairman of Oshodi Local Government, Afeez Ipesa Balogun.

But after series of reconciliations, MC Oluomo decided to back Dawodu.

He was said to have collected N100 million to support Dawodu’s re-election

MC Oluomo assumed political leadership of the local government after the demise of Pa Alabi.