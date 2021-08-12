NEWS
#FreeNnamdiKanu: Biafrans in South Africa protest at Kenyan, British embassies (VIDEO)
Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have stormed the Kenyan and British Embassies in South Africa protesting the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, their leader, by the Nigerian government.
Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya, East Africa, and bundled back to Nigeria a few weeks ago.
The IPOB leader, who was arraigned in court on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The protesters with placards were heard singing solidarity songs and chanting, “Kenya, betrayers, Kenya, shame.”
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
NEWS
Abducted Niger Commissioner regains freedom
Niger commissioner for information, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Idris has been released by his abductors.
Family sources disclosed this on Thursday evening.
One of the sources said the family sold some valuables to raise the ransom demanded by the bandits.
However, the source said he is not sure of how much the family pay to secure his release.
It was also gathered that the Niger state government insisted on not paying ransom and maintained the decision as such.
NEWS
Muslim youths demand ban of BBNaija
The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has called for the ban of BBNaija reality show as it promotes social vices.
The student organisation said this in a statement by its Amir (president) Mallam Miftahudeen Thanni, on Thursday, to commemorate the 1443AH Islamic new year and International Youths Day.
Thanni also called on the government to intensify efforts to end insecurity in the country, noting that putting a stop to illicit shows, among which is BBNaija, on television is a part of that.
While congratulating Muslims over the New Year, Thanni commended governors who declared public holidays for Hijrah.
He, however, berated the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for not declaring a work-free day.
Thanni also expressed concern over the hosting of the BBnaija show at a location in Lagos, a situation he described as “unfavourable for youths’ development in the state”.
He asked the Federal Government to ban Big Brother’s Nigeria (BBNaija) reality show over the danger it constitutes to youths.
This, Thanni said, “will be the best gift to mark international youth day.”
According to Thanni, the reality show has emerged as one of the Mostafa dangerous distractions confronting youths in the country.
He warned that the show would weaken the morality of youths, adding that banning it would send a strong signal to youths that government promotes modesty.
The Muslim students’ leader wondered why the government “pretended” not to know the danger of the “nude, irritating and soul-damaging” programme while some of its officials disturb, harass, intimidate female Muslims who use the hijab.
He said, “The show negates everything about morality. It is evil and a danger that could damage the strong moral foundation that many Nigerian societies are known for. It is the worst distraction for Nigerian youths.
“This immorality extends beyond just nude dressing to encouraging youths to sell their bodies to get fame and make money. We express our total rejection of the programme and call on the government to ban it.
“This indirect porn programme is also giving teenagers a bad orientation that making it in life must come with a price of exposing their bodies, thereby causing high cases of rape in the society.”
Miftahudeen called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to live up to their expectations by scrapping the programme on moral grounds.
“Relevant broadcast authorities should pay attention to the damaging nature of this programme. It is ruining the lives of youths. If Nigeria is serious about fighting crimes, we cannot afford to leave this kind of programme unscrapped,” he added.
NEWS
Buhari condoles Fawehinmi family over son’s death
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent commiseration to the Gani Fawehinmi family over the death of their son, Mohammed, who died on Wednesday.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari particularly condoled widow of the late iconic Gani Fawehinmi and the mother of the deceased, Mrs Ganiat Fawehinmi, urging her to take solace in God
“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.
“The President condoles with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years”, the statement said.
Buhari said: “his body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father”.
While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, President Buhari urged strength for all those who mourn Mohammed Fawehinmi.
Latest News
- Abducted Niger Commissioner regains freedom
- Muslim youths demand ban of BBNaija
- #FreeNnamdiKanu: Biafrans in South Africa protest at Kenyan, British embassies (VIDEO)
- These are the 5 sex secrets that every woman must know about men!
- Take this quiz and we’ll tell you if you deserve to have sex this weekend
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
6 habits of couples who have great sex
-
LIFESTYLES11 hours ago
These are the 5 sex secrets that every woman must know about men!
-
NEWS1 day ago
2023: Igbos can’t produce president, they’re not united – Ex-minister, Ogunlewe
-
NEWS1 day ago
The bad things Ogunlewe said about Tinubu (Throwback)
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Police shut Enugu APC office
-
NEWS1 day ago
Hushpuppi: 31 Northern lawyers set to defend Abba Kyari
-
NEWS1 day ago
Twitter bows, agrees to open an office in Nigeria
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Buhari condoles Fawehinmi family over son’s death